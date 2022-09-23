Unborn Babies Can Taste And Smell In The Womb: They ‘Cry’ When Their Mothers Eat Kale

What you eat during pregnancy might influence your baby's taste preferences after birth, say UK scientists.

If you're pregnant, you would probably be thinking about your unborn child all the time. You might be cautious about what you eat and drink thinking that it will affect the baby. Don't fret, but researchers say what you eat during pregnancy might influence your baby's taste preferences after birth, because babies can taste and smell while in the womb.

For the first time, a group of scientists from the UK have provided direct evidence showing that unborn babies react differently to various smells and tastes. They have recorded their facial expressions to the kale and carrot flavours, and it seems like unborn babies don't like kale.

The findings of the study, led by Durham University's Fetal and Neonatal Research Lab, UK, appeared in the journal Psychological Science.

Kale flavour makes unborn babies "cry"

The scientists took 4D ultrasound scans of 100 pregnant women to see how the fetuses react when they are exposed to either carrot or kale flavours around 20 minutes after their mothers were given a single capsule containing either carrot or kale powder.

What they found is quite interesting. The babies showed more "laughter-face" responses when exposed to carrot flavour and more "cry-face" responses when exposed to kale flavour.

Based on their finding, the researchers think that what mothers eat during pregnancy might influence their babies' taste preferences after birth and potentially help reduce 'food-fussiness' at the time of weaning.

They believe that repeated exposure to less 'liked' flavours, such as kale, in the womb may lead to greater acceptance of those flavours after birth.

According to the researchers, fetuses are able to experience the flavours of the foods eaten by their mothers by inhaling and swallowing the amniotic fluid in the womb.