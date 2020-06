According to the US Centers for Disease and Control, lack of sleep can affect the hormones related to fertility.

Early to bed and early to rise can make you a mother. Yes, researchers say women who go to bed earlier and wake up earlier are more likely to become pregnant than 'night owls.'

Researchers from the University of Warwick in the UK explained that morning people tend to be healthier with fewer illnesses, and as a result they have better chances of getting pregnant. Compared to night owls, larks are more likely to have a healthy lifestyle. They are less likely to smoke, to be overweight and to suffer from diabetes and cardiovascular disease, all of which affect the chances of conceiving, they said. The results of their study were presented at the annual conference of the British Fertility Society last year.

There are many other things you can do to boost your fertility and increase your chances of getting pregnant. If you are having trouble conceiving, try these tips:

Try to have sex more often

Making love once a day or every other day as studies have found higher rates of conception in couples who have sex every 1-2 days. Have sexual intercourse during the most fertile days of your menstrual period can increase your odds of getting pregnant. Also, try different sex positions. Some sex positions like missionary (man on top) and doggy style (man behind) allow deeper penetration, and help sperms find their way up to the egg.

Eat foods rich in antioxidants

If you’re healthy, you will ovulate regularly and have greater chances of getting pregnant. Eating a balanced diet will provide adequate amount of proteins, minerals and micronutrients to help your ovaries release eggs. Include more antioxidant-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and grains. These foods are loaded with antioxidants like vitamins C and E, folate, beta-carotene and lutein. Antioxidants can fight free radicals, which can damage both sperm and egg cells.

Stay active

Exercise can do wonder in increasing your fertility. Experts say regular moderate exercise like walking, yoga, or household activities (like gardening or cleaning) can significantly boost fertility in women. But avoid excessive high-intensity exercise as they can have the opposite effect. Exercising too much may affect energy balance in your body and reduce your chances of getting pregnant.

Keep stress away

Studies have linked stress to decreased egg production in women and reduced sperm count in males. Too much stress may also affect the balance of your hormones due to rising levels of cortisol and reduce your chances of conception. So, if you’re attempting to get pregnant, try and keep your stress levels at a minimum. Meditation is a simple, and effective way to reduce stress.

Maintain a healthy weight

Both being underweight and overweight can affect fertility in women. So, maintain a healthy weight to boost your fertility. A healthy diet and regular exercise are the key to attaining a healthy weight, increasing your chances of getting pregnant and having a healthy baby.

Limit or avoid alcohol intake

High alcohol consumption is also a risk factor for infertility in women as it can affect ovulation. Alcohol can also affect fertility in men by altering sperm count, size, shape, and motility. Therefore, it is advisable for both to reduce or avoid alcohol to improve your chances of becoming parents.