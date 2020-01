Ideally, prepping yourself up for a healthy baby needs to start much before you get pregnant. Experts suggest that lifestyle modifications, especially in terms of diet, should start from the time you plan to conceive. This will amp up your fertility. In fact, findings of a Harvard Medical School study reveal that eating and avoiding certain foods boost your ovulation capacity. Start the process before you get pregnant for a happy journey towards healthy motherhood. Our nutrition guide will help you do so.

Folic acid

According to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a woman should have 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid every day a month prior to conceive. It will aid in the formation of healthy cells and prevention of birth defects. Your gynaecologist may suggest prenatal vitamin containing 400 to 600 mcg of folic acid. The food sources include spinach, broccoli, oranges and strawberries. You can have them soups and salads.

Omega-3 fatty acids

They are instrumental in the secretion of ovulation-inducing hormones. Omega-3 fatty acids also increase blood flow to your genitals. Get your dose of these fatty acids from fish, nuts and flaxseeds. Using olive oil for cooking is also a good option.

Calcium

This nutrient will be instrumental in helping you get pregnant faster. In fact, the process of conceiving will be smooth. Sufficient calcium intake will make sure that your baby is born with strong bones and teeth. If the levels of this nutrient is depleted when you’re pregnant, you will run the risk of developing osteoporosis later on. Talk to a nutritionist for the right amount of calcium required while you’re planning to conceive. Dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt are the best sources for calcium. Broccoli is also rich in this nutrient.

Iron

Iron is super important if you are planning to conceive. The blood levels of this nutrient should be optimal to ensure sufficient oxygen supply to your growing foetus. In fact, you should go for an iron deficiency check-up while contemplating pregnancy. Insufficient iron levels can lead to premature delivery and low birth weight. Lean meats and spinach could be good sources of this nutrient.

Plant protein

A study conducted by the Harvard School of Public health found that women were less likely to face fertility issues if their diet was rich in plant protein. Beans and lentils are good sources. You’ll also find ample amounts of non-meat protein in nuts and fish. Protein from animals may increase your risk of fertility issues.