Pomegranates are one of the healthiest fruits on Earth. This fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamins, folate and potassium. Pomegranate has anti-oxidant, anti-viral, and anti-tumor properties and it is said that this red fruit contains almost three times higher antioxidants than wine or green tea. From boosting your immunity to fighting Type-2 diabetes, and keeping blood pressure in check, eating pomegranates or drinking its juice can benefit your body in many ways. If you’re trying to get pregnant, including this fruit in your diet may help improve your fertility. Also Read - Have trouble conceiving? Add these foods to your diet to boost fertility

Studies have found that eating pomegranates increases blood flow to the uterus and thickens the uterine lining, which helps reduce the risk of miscarriage. A 2015 study published in Pharmacognosy Magazine also suggested that pomegranate extract supplement may help enhance longevity, fertility and growth rate. However, the researchers cautioned that the wrong dosage could lead to adverse effects. Also Read - Reverse erectile dysfunction without medications: Know how

In addition, the nutrients present in pomegranates such as vitamin C, vitamin K and folic acid can support the healthy development of the fetus. Also Read - 6 key nutrients to eat when you're trying to conceive

Drink one cup of freshly extracted pomegranate juice or eat 1 to 2 cups of pomegranate seeds daily to increase your chances of getting pregnant.

Pomegranate juice may help manage erectile dysfunction

Pomegranate juice is also known to help in treating erectile dysfunction in men, which is defined as the inability to maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse. As per estimates, erectile dysfunction affects approximately 15% of men each year.

One study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research in 2007 suggested that drinking a glass of pomegranate juice every day may help manage erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction is also linked to diabetes, hypertension and smoking – all these risk factors can lead to narrowing of arteries even in the penile region. Pomegranate juice helps improve blood flow in the area, boost circulation and reduce oxidative stress, a prime reason for developing ED. Oxidative stress may also cause sperm dysfunction and decrease fertility in women.

The antioxidants in pomegranate, such as polyphenols, tannins, flavonoids and anthocyanins as well as vitamin C and polyphenols stimulate the production of nitric oxide, which keeps blood flowing and arteries open.

Drinking pomegranate juice can also increase testosterone levels in men and women, one of the main hormones behind sex drive.

Caution: Don’t try this natural remedy if you are taking medications for erectile dysfunction. Taking both pomegranate juice and prescribed medication simultaneously may lead to longer erection even after ejaculation. There have been such cases that needed hospitalization.

Other benefits of pomegranate

Pomegranates are good food for your heart. They can improve blood flow to the heart and clear clogged arteries. Results of a 2005 study conducted by researchers at the University of Naples in Italy showed that dark pomegranate juice helped in the prevention and treatment of atherosclerosis.

Those who are suffering from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or joint pain may also benefit from including pomegranates in their diet. Pomegranates have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help block enzymes, which are known to damage joints and cause pain and stiffness. This superfood is also often prescribed for the treatment of iron-deficiency anemia.