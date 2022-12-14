Trying To Conceive? Mediterranean Diet May Help Boost Your Fertility

Inflammation can affect fertility in both men and women. Adhering to an anti-inflammatory diet like the Mediterranean diet may help improve your chances of conceiving.

The Mediterranean diet, which primarily focuses on plant foods, is well known for its multiple health benefits. This plant-based eating approach has been linked to a number of health benefits, including lower risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and overall mortality. Now, Australian study has revealed that following the Mediterranean diet may also help boost fertility and sperm quality in men, suggesting that it can be a non-invasive and affordable strategy for couples trying to get pregnant.

Additionally, the study said that the Mediterranean diet can improve assisted reproductive technology (ART) success. The anti-inflammatory properties of a Mediterranean diet are particularly credited for its benefits in improving fertility.

The research team includes include investigators from the Monash University, the University of the Sunshine Coast, and the University of South Australia (UniSA).

Mediterranean diet may help overcome your Infertility

If you're struggling with infertility, you're not alone. It is estimated to affect 48 million couples and 186 million individuals worldwide.

Previous studies have shown that inflammation can affect fertility in both men and women, impacting sperm quality, menstrual cycles, and implantation. In this study, the researchers wanted to see if a diet that reduces inflammation -- such as the Mediterranean diet may help improve fertility outcomes.

Indeed, they found strong evidence that following an anti-inflammatory diet, which includes lots of polyunsaturated or 'healthy' fats, flavonoids (such as leafy green vegetables) and very less amount of red and processed meat, can improve fertility.

While the researchers believe that switching to an anti-inflammatory diet such as the Mediterranean diet may help boost couples' chances of conceiving, they stressed the need for more research to confirm the link.

If you're considering shifting to a Mediterranean diet, you can go ahead as doing so will not only improve your overall health, and it the study finding is true, your chances of conceiving as well.

Western diet vs Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is primarily plant-based and emphasizes on healthy fats. Key ingredients of the Mediterranean diet include fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, olive oil, beans, nuts, herbs, and spices. Animal protein sources fish, seafood, dairy and poultry are eaten in moderation, and allows red and processed meats in small amounts. Virgin olive oil is the primary source of added fat in this diet pan.

In comparison, a western diet comprises high amount of saturated fats, refined carbohydrates, and animal proteins. Such diet is identified as energy-dense but nutrient-poor diet, which is a risk factor for a long list of heath issues including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases.

A western diet which typically lacks dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals is known to be associated with higher levels of inflammation.