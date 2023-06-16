Tips To Maintain Work-Life Balance During Pregnancy

Do not overwork during pregnancy.

Working during pregnancy? Here are a few basic things that pregnant women who are working need to follow to stay healthy and productive at work.

During pregnancy if there is no physical or mental discomfort one can continue with one's professional life provided the work is not hazardous or mentally stressful. Once one decides to continue with her professional life during this tender phase, she needs to do it in concurrence with her treating doctor's advice and following a few basic things that will not only keep her productive in her professional life, also keep her healthy as well.

Dr. Rujul Jhaveri, Consultant Gynaecologist, NH-SRCC Children's Hospital, Haji Ali, Mumbai, shared a few tips that working women need to follow during pregnancy.

Taking short and regular breaks

Do not work for long stretches. Go for a short and frequent break. Stroll for a few minutes, and even spend a few minutes with eyes shut and feet up will reenergize you.

Drinking sufficient fluids

Drinking water throughout the day will keep you refreshed by regulating your body temperature, lubricating your joints, delivering nutrition to cells and preventing infection. Remember, do not drink much water before going to sleep at night. It may disturb your sleep.

Doing away with needless activities

Do not overwork, go for a daily to-do lists according to the priority and try to delegate work as much as possible. Exclude unnecessary work from your routine.

Talking your stress out

Never allow stress to build-up. Stress has the potential to have an undesirable effect on both you and the foetus inside. Ventilate your stress or frustration by sharing it with a close colleague or supportive co-worker.

Keeping nausea at bay

Pregnancy queasiness or morning sickness can be triggered by some specific odors or smell or taste of certain foods, which vary person to person. A daylong feeling of nausea , which is common till 3rd or 4th month of pregnancy, can disturb your work-life. So, to stay away from nausea follow the steps like choosing food carefully, snacking often, drinking water a plenty, keeping ginger at hand.

Hitting bed early

Set a self-goal for at least eight hours of sleep each night. To ensure this hit bed early, stop using cellphone, at least 30 minutes before.

Following a fitness routine

Physical activity can help lift energy levels especially for those who is mostly sedentary. Moving around every few hours also can ease muscle tension and help prevent fluid buildup in the legs and feet. According to the advice of your obstetrician take a brief walk or join any prenatal fitness class.

With the progress of one's pregnancy, everyday activities like sleeping, sitting and standing often make one uneasy.

Caring for comfortable sitting posture: Select a comfortable chair with good lower back support can make long hours of sitting much easier. Go for a small pillow or cushion to provide extra support for the back. Try to keep the feet in the same level to avoid swelling.

Select a comfortable chair with good lower back support can make long hours of sitting much easier. Go for a small pillow or cushion to provide extra support for the back. Try to keep the feet in the same level to avoid swelling. Knowing how to stand and bend: Those who have to stand for long periods ensure to put one foot up on a footrest, low stool. Switch feet often and take frequent breaks. Be careful when you need to lift something, be careful about the weight. Even when lifting something light, try to bend at the knees, not at the waist. Avoid twisting the body while lifting.

