Things To Consider While Planning Pregnancy In Late 30s

Fertility starts declining once a woman crosses the age of 35

Planning a baby in late 30s? Beware of the complications that can arise during the pregnancy as well as how to improve your fertility.

Motherhood is a blessing. In the modern world, many couples hold over their pregnancy to their 30s. The common reasons of late pregnancy are seeking financial stability and mental preparedness before welcoming a child. Age is one of the most important factors affecting fertility in females. There is sharp decline in fertility once a woman crosses the age of 35. Planning a baby is completely an independent decision of the couple but a few things must be considered from the viewpoint of health. Pregnancy during 20s or early 30s has fewer or no complications but if the couple plans baby during the mid or late 30s, then it is better to be watchful about your reproductive and physical health.

It is rightly said, 'the sooner the better'. Women are born with all of the eggs and the quality of eggs declines with the increasing age. It is suggested that women should get pregnant before the age of 35, so that they can conceive organically. Conception does not happen exactly when the couple plans. Some perfectly healthy couples may take more time to conceive than usual.

As the women reaches late 30s or 40s, some complications start to arise. A pregnant woman more than 35 years of age falls in the high-risk group. Complications such as miscarriage, hypertension or risk of chromosome problem can arise during the pregnancy. Risk of ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and chance of caesarean delivery increases. But it's helpful to be wide awake of the possible risks, so that you can find possible solutions for them.

Complications during pregnancy

Preeclampsia it is a condition that causes high blood pressure. Gestational Diabetes is when there is excessive sugar in blood. Also, there is a chance of still birth or miscarriage. These complications can also lead to a C-section.

Older moms are at risk of the above complications. But this does not mean that they cannot conceive. After a certain age also, women may get pregnant down the road and may very well be able to have children. Despite the risks, if couple is practicing healthy habits, such as watching weight, not smoking, eating right and exercising.

Protect and improve your fertility

Say no to smoking and avoid alcohol: Consuming alcohol and smoking can affect fertility. It can result in low birth weight, premature birth, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), birth defects.

Watch your weight: If you are overweight or obese, reducing your weight is a good idea. It's good time to spend some time towards a healthy weight. Strength training, cardio, yoga, daily walks and other exercises can help to achieve your targets. Along with work-out, nutritious, and well-balanced meals are important for your health.

Take the advice of your doctor: Discuss your heath background with your doctor. If you have experienced irregular periods, hypertension, thyroid disorder, heart problem or past surgeries, it must be discussed with your doctor in your pre-conception visit. Get the screening and diagnostic tests done as suggested by your doctor to identify the problems during the pregnancy.

Manage stress: Stress can disturb the hormonal balance and can consequently disturb the reproductive system of the body.

It is better late than never to embrace pregnancy and motherhood. Women who wish to delay their pregnancy can think of oocyte or embryo freezing to preserve their fertility. A big difference can be made by following a healthy lifestyle and regular workout. Taking these steps can make a big difference in having a healthy pregnancy and baby. Remember, it is rightly said, Sooner is better.

The article is written by Dr. Rita Bakshi, Founder, RISAA IVF.