The decision to have a baby is a critical call for every couple. There are too many factors to consider and too many pros and cons to weigh in before taking the final decision. Scheduling a preconception appointment with your general physician or an obstetrician is a good idea. It will help you plan your pregnancy better. However, it is crucial to ask the right questions during this session so that your doctor can evaluate your health and lifestyle conditions appropriately and guide you in the right direction. Here is what you should ask.

How long will it take to conceive?

Well, your doctor won't be able to tell you exactly when you'll be able to get pregnant. While some couples hot the right spot in their very first attempt, others take years to get there. Your doctor may come up with some general suggestions and prescriptions based on your age, medical history and prior experiences of conception.

When is the right time to stop using birth control measures?

This is a very critical question. This is because you may take time to conceive after going off your birth control measures. Hormonal birth control pills may change your ovulation cycle after you stop taking them. This alteration may remain for several months. The same holds true for hormonal patches. Also, if you are using an intrauterine device, a T-shaped birth control equipment, you need to discuss with your gynaecologist before removing it.

Will my health conditions have an impact on my fertility?

Yes, some health conditions affect your capacity to conceive. Starting from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis to thyroid disorders and STDs, all these ailments can be detrimental to your fertility. In case of your partner, the quality and quantity of his sperm will influence your chance to conceive. Discussing all of it with your obstetrician will help you plan your pregnancy better.

What impact will my medicines have on my fertility?

Certain over-the-counter medicines along with prescription drugs, especially those for hypertension and epilepsy, can reduce your chance of getting pregnant. In fact, some herbal remedies may also affect your fertility negatively. Let your physician assess the risk factors and guide you accordingly, either by changing the medicines or altering the dosage.

What lifestyle changes do I need to make when I plan to conceive?

Your food habits and level of physical activity influence your body weight. Your fertility may be affected if the numbers on your weighing scale are too high or too low. So, maintaining an ideal body weight is crucial for a healthy pregnancy. Also, certain lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking may have a negative impact on your fertility reducing your chance to conceive. Discuss with your doctor about your habits while you plan to get pregnant.

Do I need a genetic testing or counselling?

It is a good idea to get a genetic testing done to check if you or your partner is the carrier of a condition that is running in your families. If the tests yield positive results, then you must consult a doctor to help you assess the risk of a natural pregnancy. This way, you may pass on the condition to your child. Your doctor will be able to suggest alternatives that ensure that your little one is safe.