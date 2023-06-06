Pregnancy Care: 5 Reasons To Track DHA Level In Pregnant Women

DHA supplementation during pregnancy has been found to enhance the development of the baby’s brain, retinal tissue, and nervous system.

Pregnant women should ensure sufficient intake of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid. Read on to know why.

The journey of pregnancy is a remarkable and transformative period characterised by the significance placed on the health and well-being of both the mother and the developing baby. During this critical time, proper prenatal care becomes essential, and monitoring the levels of various nutrients in the mother's body is a key aspect of ensuring a healthy pregnancy. Among these essential nutrients, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid, plays a pivotal role in facilitating optimal development for the foetus.

"To ensure sufficient DHA intake during pregnancy, it is important for women to consume a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Good dietary sources of DHA include fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, tuna, mackerel, and herring, algae-derived supplements, and fortified foods. In cases where dietary intake may be insufficient, healthcare providers may recommend DHA supplements to bridge the gap," says Dr. Anup Nillawar, Lab Director (Newborn Screening), LifeCell International.

Talking to TheHealthsite, Dr. Nillawar elaborates on why tracking DHA levels in pregnant women is of utmost importance. According to him, the benefits of DHA supplementation during pregnancy include:

TRENDING NOW

Enhanced Brain, Retinal, and Nervous System Development

DHA supplementation during pregnancy has been found to enhance the development of the baby's brain, retinal tissue, and nervous system. Studies have demonstrated that adequate levels of DHA result in improved cognitive function, visual acuity, attention, and problem-solving skills in children. By ensuring sufficient DHA intake, pregnant women can provide their babies with the building blocks necessary for optimal neurological development.

Strengthened Immune System

DHA also plays a crucial role in strengthening the baby's immune system. As an omega-3 fatty acid, DHA is essential for the development and function of the immune cells. It helps regulate inflammation, enhances the production of antibodies, and supports the overall immune response. Adequate DHA intake during pregnancy and breastfeeding can promote the transfer of this beneficial nutrient to the baby, supporting their immune system development. By enhancing the immune response, DHA helps protect newborns from various infections and illnesses, promoting their overall health and well-being.

Decreased Chance of Preterm Birth

Early preterm birth is a major cause of illness and death among infants. However, extensive research has demonstrated that supplementing with DHA during pregnancy can significantly decrease the risk of early preterm birth. Incredibly, a study has revealed that DHA can reduce the risk by an impressive 42 per cent while also supporting a longer gestation period. Furthermore, consuming DHA during pregnancy is linked to healthy birth weight and optimal measurements of the baby's length and head circumference. Additionally, DHA supports the baby's immune system and helps regulate inflammation.

You may like to read

Reduced Risk of Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a severe condition that poses significant risks to both expectant mothers and their babies. It is characterised by high blood pressure and damage to organs during pregnancy, usually occurring after the 20th week. A study conducted on pregnant women revealed promising results regarding the impact of DHA supplementation, indicating that the intake of DHA supplements reduced the chances of developing preeclampsia by 33 per cent. Moreover, the risk of severe preeclampsia was found to be decreased by an even greater margin of 54 per cent.

Lowered Perinatal Depression

Research also suggests that supplementing with DHA during pregnancy can lower the risk of perinatal depression and stress in mothers. This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in brain development and mood regulation, supporting overall mental well-being. Adding DHA to the diet of expectant mothers may result in improved emotional health and reduced symptoms of depression and stress during pregnancy, fostering a positive environment for the mother and the child.

Final say

Tracking DHA levels in pregnant women is crucial for several reasons. It supports the baby's cognitive development, visual acuity, and eye health. It also contributes to the mother's emotional well-being, reduces the risk of preterm birth, and promotes maternal cardiovascular health. Regular monitoring of DHA levels and appropriate dietary adjustments or supplementation can help ensure a healthy pregnancy and set the stage for the baby's optimal growth and development, concludes Dr. Anup Nillawar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES