Planning for Pregnancy? Preconception Care For Men To Boost Fertility

Preconception care is crucial for you, your partner and your baby. Here are a few steps men must follow to maintain fertility, and improve the chances of getting pregnant and giving birth to a healthy child.

Male fertility is as important as female fertility for conceiving a healthy baby. If you fail to get pregnant, chances are that there might be some issues. As it takes two to conceive, a male's health - physical, sexual and mental - plays a vital role equally. Men should take care of their reproductive health to maintain fertility before they conceive. This can improve their chances of getting pregnant and giving birth to a healthy child.

Healthy lifestyle = Healthy sperm

Lifestyle impacts the quality of sperms, their production and the health of the offspring. The best way to produce healthy sperms is to make a few lifestyle changes. This includes ensuring a healthy weight before conception to increase your chances of conceiving by eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly. If you are overweight, the quality of your sperm will degrade and reduce your sex drive. You will even find it hard to keep an erection. You will face similar problems if you are underweight.

It is better to gain or lose a few kilos before you conceive to maintain the optimal BMI or Body Mass Index required for fertility.

Preconception care for men

Your first aim should be to increase fertility. For this, you must eradicate and add a few lifestyle habits to your daily routine. Here are a few steps which you must follow for preconception care:

Avoid smoking, drinking and narcotics

Excessive consumption of alcohol and too much smoking are major reasons for male infertility. Both alcohol and cigarettes affect the quality of sperms and their production. If you are thinking of conceiving, it is high time that you cut down on these two habits to maintain your health and your baby's health as well. Start by gradually decreasing the consumption until you do not feel to use them anymore. Narcotics can disrupt testosterone production; this would reduce the quantity and quality of the sperm.

Take a healthy diet

Make your diet as nutritious and healthy as possible. You can try some fertility-boosting foods like pumpkin seeds, walnuts, tomatoes, etc. According to some studies, there is a link between zinc deficiency and low sperm quantity. Therefore, you must eat food items with high zinc levels like meat, seafood, eggs, mushrooms, and wholegrain cereals. Adding Vitamin E and folic acid to your daily diet can also improve fertility.

Reduce stress

When trying for a baby, you need to relax and reduce stress in your life. It is better to not make any major changes in your life during this time, like shifting to a new place, changing a job, etc. Stress can reduce your libido or your partner's libido, limiting the number of times you have sex.

Your testicles should stay cool

High temperatures can impact testicles which affect the viability of the sperm. Therefore, avoid hot baths, saunas and heating pads. Do not wear tight-fitted underwear, and your scrotum must be away from heat. Reduce cycling as well as it involves friction which can increase the temperature of your testicles, causing low sperm quality.

Regular exercise at moderate levels

Staying healthy and fit through exercising is important but intense workouts can cause hormonal imbalance in the male reproductive system. Moderate exercise is the best way to go.

Avoid use of gadgets

There is an association between excessive use of gadgets like smartphones and tablets and reduction of sperm motility and quality. The radiations emanating from these devices are harmful. Avoid keeping laptops on your legs as it can impact sperm quality due to heat

Regular Intercourse

Having intercourse 2-3 times a week or once in 2-3 days helps in reducing anxiety

Avoid over the counter steroids and other medications

Certain medicines can alter sperm quantity; therefore, it is advisable to avoid them. If they are unavoidable, your physician can reduce the dosage or suggest some other alternatives. Make sure any health condition that you have is at its best and under control so that you use minimum drugs at the time of conception

Take an appointment with your physician

Go to a doctor to get yourself checked before you conceive. You must get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as they cause infertility. In some cases, STIs can pass on to your partner and your child during birth. Also, disclose your medical history and health conditions that you suffer from, like diabetes, high blood pressure, etc.

If you are not able to conceive even after making these lifestyle changes, seek medical advice from a professional. Preconception care is crucial for you, your partner and your baby. Therefore, all 'fathers-to-be' must take good care of their physical, reproductive and emotional well-being.

The article is authored by Dr. Lakshmi Chirumamilla, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.