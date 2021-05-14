There are various genetic conditions such as sickle cell anemia, diabetes, and even thalassemia that can be passed on to a newborn from parents. Family history is also a risk factor for numerous chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, several cancers, osteoporosis, and asthma. Are you planning to conceive, but afraid of whether the baby will have any disorders or genetic conditions by birth? Want a healthy and disease-free baby? Your wish can come true with the help of the latest technology. Have you heard about Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic disorders (PGT-M)? For those who are unaware of it, PGT-M can help determine whether your child will have any genetic disorder. Couples, if you have a family history of genetic conditions and planning a baby, then don’t delay further and speak to your fertility consultant about this technology, right away! After all, every parent wants their children to be disease-free. In this article Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune will brief you about PGT-M. Also Read - Pregnancy During Pandemic May Take a Toll on Your Mental Health: Harvard Researchers Explain Why

Stopping Genetic Disorders From Passing On to Foetus

Did you know that approximately 80 per cent of rare diseases are of genetic origin and tend to create a lasting impact on the next generation? You will be shocked to know that certain genetic conditions can lead to several diseases like sickle cell anemia, diabetes, and even thalassemia. Earlier a proper diagnosis of these conditions wasn't possible because of limited testing options. Tests were carried out on the foetus and if any genetic condition was detected then the foetus was aborted. But now, due to awareness and planning, it is possible to detect the conditions on time and stop them from passing on to the next generation.

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic disorders

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic disorders (PGT-M) is a technology to save the next generation from the inherited disorders. This involves testing embryos created via in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and then transferring healthy embryos only.

This Is How PGT-M Is Done

Firstly, the genetic report of the family will be reviewed by the genetic consultant/counsellor. A Pre-test genetic counselling is provided explaining all available options. Pre-PGT-M workup is carried out using couple and affected child or other family members. In Post-work-up, an IVF cycle is planned to create embryos using the egg and sperm of the couple. Extraction of 5-8 embryonic cells (Trophectoderm cells) is done on each embryo with the help of a trained embryologist, and the embryos are frozen in an IVF lab after the extraction. Then, the embryo biopsy sample is dispatched to Genetic Laboratory for PGT-M testing. The healthy embryo free of genetic mutation is selected and transferred subsequently.

The Benefits of PGT-M

PGT-M is a boon for those couples having a family history of genetic conditions or have previously lost a child owing to a genetic disorder. It has unique benefits as the DNA of every embryo can be analyzed and only the healthy ones are identified and taken. Moreover, the procedure is customized for the patient based on the genetic condition.