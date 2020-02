Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects approximately 5-10% of young women and often cause difficulty in conceiving. PCOS is a hormone problem that interferes with the reproductive system. If you’re having irregular periods, abnormal hair growth, and acne, you may have PCOS. Women with this condition may have ovaries that are larger than normal. These bigger ovaries can have multiple small cysts, containing immature eggs.

How PCOS affects fertility? This condition leads to overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries. So, women with PCOS do not ovulate, or release an egg, each month. It can lead to irregular periods, insulin resistance and increase the risk disorders such as gestational diabetes. Fortunately, there are yoga poses that can help women with PCOS have healthy pregnancies. Women suffering from PCOS tend to put on more weight. These poses will help to keep your weight in check.

Butterfly Pose

Butterfly pose is a fertility yoga pose that helps to increase circulation to the pelvic area. But don’t flap your legs too much. Instead hold the posture for long.

Supta Badhakonasana

Also known as reclining bound angle, this pose helps to open the hips and increases blood flow to the reproductive organs. Beginners may use cushion support while doing this posture.

Bharadvajasana

Bharadvajasana (Bharadvaja’s Twist) is a seated spinal twist that stimulate the organs of the pelvis. This yoga pose is also a stressbuster and promote digestion.

Chakki Chalanasana

This pose massages the liver, kidneys, pancreas, uterus, and the reproductive organs.

Shavasana

Shavasana or Corpse Pose is another useful posture for PCOS patients. Relaxation is important to cure PCOS. This posture will help you unwind at the end of your yoga session. It will help you relax and feel better.

Ensure to coordinate each of these asanas with breathing exercise. Take long and deep breaths as you perform each posture. Asanas will help improve functions of internal organs and improve blood circulation. Breathing exercises or pranayams will help to enhance oxygen supply to the brain, and help restore the hormonal balance.