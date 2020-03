Condoms are the best form of protection against both sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy. ©Shutterstock

Women with disabilities are at higher risk of having unintended pregnancies as compared to normal women – claims a new study.

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that females with independent living challenges, or those who may have difficulty completing day-to-day tasks such as banking or shopping without assistance, have the highest risk for unintended pregnancy.

In the study, women with hearing loss or cognitive disability also showed higher proportions of unintended pregnancy, compared with women without disabilities.

Study author Willi Horner-Johnson, Ph.D, noted that women who experience unplanned or unwanted pregnancy are generally less likely to obtain timely prenatal care. And delayed care can contribute to poorer pregnancy outcomes.

If you’re not ready for a baby, you should know how to prevent pregnancy. Abstaining from sex is the best way to prevent pregnancy.

Birth Control Options

If you are sexually active and don’t want to get pregnant, these birth control methods may help you:

Condoms

Condoms are the best form of protection against both sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy. Both male and female condoms are available over-the-counter (OTC), without a prescription.

Diaphragm

A diaphragm is another barrier method of contraception. It is placed inside the vagina. A woman must insert the diaphragm a few hours before intercourse. It should be left in place for 6 hours after sex and remove it after 24 hours. However, diaphragms do not protect against STIs.

Cervical cap

It’s a soft silicone cup that is placed deep inside the vagina. It stops sperm from reaching an egg.

Sponge

The contraceptive sponge is placed deep inside the vagina to block entry of sperm to the uterus. Made of polyurethane foam and containing spermicide, the sponge is 76 to 88 percent effective. It is best when used with a condom as doing so reduces the risk of STIs as well.

Spermicide gel

Using spermicide gel may also help prevent unwanted pregnancy. Spermicide is a chemical that inactivates sperm. It should be inserted close to the cervix at least 10 minutes before sex. The chemical remains effective for 60 minutes. It is approximately 71 percent effective in preventing pregnancy.

Contraceptive pills

Birth control pills are also one of the most commonly used methods of contraception. This is form of hormonal of birth control that prevents conception by stopping ovulation, which is the release of an egg from the ovaries. However, this type of contraception does not protect against STIs.