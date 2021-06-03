Last week British supermodel actress and entrepreneur Naomi Campbell joined the ranks of the many women across the world who are choosing to become a mother at a later age in life. At the age of 50 Naomi made a surprise announcement with a sweet photograph on Instagram regarding the arrival of her baby girl thereby proving that with a little help from science and technology women can deal with the ticking biological clock that they are always warned about. A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother Campbell wrote on Instagram. So honoured to have this