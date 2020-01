While women did not report regretting their decision, many did struggle initially to make it. © Shutterstock

Doctors Over 95 per cent of the women, who had an abortion five years back, said it was the right decision for them – accoding to a new study. The study was published in the journal Social Science & Medicine.

Researchers found no evidence that women began to regret their decisions as years passed. On the contrary, the women reported that both their positive and negative feelings about the abortion diminished over time. At five years, the overwhelming majority (84 per cent) had either positive feelings, or none at all. The study findings has debunked the idea that most women suffer emotionally from having an abortion.

Those who struggled with their decisions initially were more likely to experience sadness, guilt and anger shortly after obtaining the abortion. Over time, however, these negative emotions declined dramatically, particularly in the first year after their abortion.

But this finding is not a green light for use of abortion pills.

Abortion pill and its common side effects

An unplanned pregnancy makes most women to take decision to terminate the pregnancy and abortion pill turns out to be their first choice. But how this pill works, and does it have side effects. Read on to find the answers –

When we say abortion pill, it is actually the combination of two abortion medications, Mifepristone and Misoprostol.

Mifepristone Oral – Doctors usually prescribe this drug during the first seven to ten weeks of pregnancy to block the effects of progesterone. What is progesterone? You may ask. It is one of the hormones necessary for the uterus to support a pregnancy.

Misoprostol – This medication completes the abortion process – that is to remove the developing foetus. It causes the uterus to contract and expel the embryo, embryonic sac, and lining of the uterus, finally removing the foetus. This is a 24-48 hours long process and women taking the medication may experience heavy bleeding and strong uterine cramping during this period.

Abortion pill is an extremely powerful drug and can leave you with many side effects. Severe side effects include bleeding, uterine and stomach cramps, back pain, low potassium, severe allergic reactions. Women taking abortion pill may also experience less serious side effects such as high blood pressure, joint and head pain, nausea, diarrhoea, fluid retention, an overgrowth of the uterine lining.

According to health experts, chemical or medical abortions are more dangerous than surgical abortions. Severe reactions to abortion medications can be life-threatening. Also, an incomplete abortion could cause infection and lead to permanent damage.