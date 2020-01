Millions of couples lose babies due to miscarriage, all over the world. No doubt it is emotionally devastating but there is another aspect to pregnancy loss: Most couples don’t know why. However, they keep blaming themselves for the miscarriage. The truth remains, they may not be responsible at all for it. The most common culprit behind this unfortunate occurrence is an abnormality in the genes of the embryo. Nevertheless, there are many others culprits too. Here is all you need to know about the factors that can lead to or up your risk of a miscarriage.

Abnormality of the chromosomes it has been found that most of the first trimester miscarriages are the result of a trouble with the foetal genes. The cause of some second trimester miscarriages can also be the same. While your baby can live a life with some chromosomal abnormalities (For example, trisomy 21 that causes Down’s syndrome), there are many which are not compatible with life. Women above 35 are more at risk of miscarriage. Unfortunately, you can do nothing to prevent your risk of miscarriage.

Thyroid disorders

This is a hormonal condition that come in two forms: Hypothyroidism (low levels of thyroid hormone) or hyperthyroidism (high levels of thyroid hormone). It can be responsible for multiple miscarriages. In case of hypothyroidism, a woman’s body produces certain hormones to make up for low thyroid hormones. They affect ovulation negatively. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, may impede the function of the female hormone oestrogen. This, in turn, can lead to bleeding in the uterus.

Diabetes

This is a condition where your insulin levels are unregulated. It can lead to miscarriage in the first trimester. It also elevates the chance of birth defects in your little bundle of joy.

Minimising the risk of miscarriage As already mentioned, there can be hardly anything that one can do to prevent a miscarriage. However, before planning your pregnancy it’s must to do a whole body check-up to figure out if you have any chronic condition that can threaten the life of the foetus or affect your unborn baby. Start living a disciplined life in terms of diet and exercise 2-3 months before conceiving. Also, you should

cut down your caffeine, tobacco and alcohol consumption. These may only reduce your risk of miscarriage but not prevent it altogether.