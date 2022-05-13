Mental Health During Pregnancy: Tips To Ensure Your Emotional Wellbeing When Expecting

Pregnancy is a very challenging experience, and one must manage their thoughts and emotions sensitively, or they might become something more serious.

Pregnancy can bring out a lot of powerful emotions. From feeling excited to being anxious and worried, the nine months of pregnancy and even the post-delivery period can be a rollercoaster ride. But there's no need to worry; you're not alone, and all your emotions are valid. If you are constantly feeling sad, frustrated, or depressed, you can make certain lifestyle changes to ensure your emotional wellbeing when expecting.

How to ensure your emotional wellbeing when expecting

Don't put too much pressure on yourself

Pregnancy is not supposed to be all smiles for anyone as it comes with its own set of challenges. There's no need to expect too much of yourself. Don't feel guilty for being exhausted; instead, take a rest when you want to. If you need physical or emotional help, ask for it without feeling ashamed. Your loved ones will be more than happy to help you with household chores or taking care of the baby.

Relax yourself

Meditation, yoga, and breathing techniques can help expecting mothers relax in pregnancy and even manage labour pain. Focus on your wellbeing and think about what you might need in your pregnancy. Talking to your partner, loved ones, family, friends, or midwife about your feelings can also lift some emotional burden off you.

Stay active and fit

Exercising, dancing, or even walking can help you stay active and fit. Contrary to popular belief, it is safe to do light exercises during pregnancy and is great for the mother and baby's health. This is because exercising releases endorphins in the body that make you feel good and sleep tight. However, if you have experienced complications during pregnancy before, it is recommended to consult a doctor before working out. Eating healthy, nutritious food can also help you stay fit.

Listening to music while pregnant can benefit both the mother and the unborn baby in many ways also.

Talk to people who are understanding and non-judgemental

You should surround yourself with caring, non-judgemental, and trustworthy people during pregnancy. Having any source of negative energy can ruin your mood and make you feel low all the time. Therefore, you must spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself without judging. Moreover, connecting with other parents can also help you get great advice on parenthood and what to expect in the future. You might also like to get in touch with other expecting mothers to talk to them about your fear and worries. As they go through the same thing, you will feel very understood.

Seek therapy

If you might feel hesitant to share your feelings with your loved ones, it is recommended that you talk to a professional who can provide a safe space for you to talk about all your concerns and worries. This can help you control any negative thoughts.

Takeaways

Pregnancy is a very challenging experience, and one must manage their thoughts and emotions sensitively, or they might become something more serious. Talk to your midwife if you are feeling low for an extended period. If your mental wellbeing continues to deteriorate, it is advised that you visit a professional mental health practitioner immediately. They may recommend one-on-one therapy, lifestyle changes, or prescription medicine to help you.

The article is contributed by Dr Aarthi Bharat, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Banashankari, Bangalore.

