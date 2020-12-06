Meghan Markle wife of Britain's Prince Harry recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in July. In an opinion article titled The Losses We Share she wrote for The New York Times the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the emotional moment when she lost her pregnancy and how empathy can help in healing the pain. It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son