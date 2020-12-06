Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on May 6th, 2019.

Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in July. In an opinion article, titled "The Losses We Share", she wrote for The New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke about the emotional moment when she lost her pregnancy and how empathy can help in healing the pain.

"It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she recalled.

Markle felt a sharp cramp and she dropped to the floor with son Archie's in her my arms. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," the 39-year-old wrote.

Laying in the hospital bed holding her husband’s hand, Markle tried to imagine how they would heal. Then, she realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, “Are you OK?”

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said.

Despite the staggering commonality of this pain, Markle noted, “the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

“Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020,” Meghan wrote, urging people to “commit” to showing empathy and asking others, “Are you OK?”

What causes a miscarriage?

A miscarriage, also called spontaneous abortion, is the loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy. Usually, it happens during the first trimester, or first three months, of the pregnancy. Miscarriages that happen after 20 weeks are called late miscarriages, which are rare.

It is estimated that about 50% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage – but mostly these occur even before a woman knows she’s pregnant. Recognized pregnancies ending in a miscarriage is about 15%-25%.

Miscarriages can happen for a variety of reasons; the most common cause is fatal genetic problems. Other factors that can increase the risk of miscarriage include – infections; underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or thyroid disease or severe high blood pressure; hormone problems; uterine abnormalities; problems with the cervix; smoking, drinking and using drugs; advanced maternal age, etc.

Symptoms of miscarriage

As bleeding and cramping are also symptoms of a miscarriage, it can be mistaken for a period. Here are the other symptoms of a miscarriage you need to know:

Severe or worsening back or abdominal pain

Weakness

Fever

Weight loss

Contractions

Discharge of fluid and tissue from your vagina

Fewer signs of pregnancy, such as feeling sick and breast tenderness

If you’re having these symptoms, contact your doctor right away.

After a miscarriage, a woman may experience a wide range of emotions along with symptoms such as trouble sleeping, low energy, and frequent crying. That’s normal. Take your time to grieve for your loss and seek support when needed. You can even consider seeking counselling from a therapist.

Most miscarriages are due to unpreventable causes, but there are certain things can help maintain a healthy pregnancy. These include getting regular prenatal care; avoiding alcohol, drugs, and smoking during pregnancy, and maintaining a healthy weight before and during pregnancy.