Depression and anxiety during pregnancy and the postpartum period can affect the mental and physical health of both mother and baby.

Lockdown, social isolation and physical distancing are important to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, but these preventive measures are greatly affecting the physical and mental health of many of us. In new moms, these stresses are leading to increased risk of depression and anxiety, says a new study. Also Read - Living in crowded homes, poor neighbourhoods increases your risk of catching COVID-19

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Global Women’s Health, has reported a spike in depression and anxiety symptoms among new moms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the study findings, one in seven women struggles with these mental conditions in the perinatal period. Also Read - Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 may last only for two-six months: Study

For the findings, the researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada surveyed 900 women — 520 were pregnant and 380 had given birth in the past year. The women were asked to share about their depression and anxiety symptoms before and during the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 treatment: Remdesivir most likely to be in shops by June-end in India

Based on their responses, the scientists found that before the pandemic began, 29 per cent of them experienced moderate to high anxiety symptoms, and 15 per cent experienced depressive symptoms. However, these numbers increased drastically during the pandemic, with as a many as 72 per cent pf the women experiencing anxiety and 41 per cent dealing with depression.

Cause of depressive symptoms in new moms

Limited physical activity is thought to be one of the reasons behind the rise in depressive symptoms. Of the total women surveyed, 64 per cent reported reduced physical activity following the pandemic and subsequent imposition of lockdown measures.

The study also found that women who were engaged in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week had significantly lower symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Side effects of mental illness during pregnancy

Having depression and anxiety symptoms during pregnancy and the postpartum period can have detrimental effects on the mental and physical health of both mother and baby that can persist for years. Such metal disorders can cause premature delivery, reduced mother-infant bonding, and developmental delays in infants, the researchers said.

While the study focused on the impact of COVID-19 on new moms, the researchers noted that maternal mental health is a critical issue, whether there’s pandemic or not. Usually most pregnant and postpartum women feel isolated due to hospitalization, not having family or friends around or other reasons. Therefore, the researchers said, it’s is critical to increase awareness of the impact of social isolation on the mental health of pregnant and postpartum women.

How exercise help ease depression and anxiety symptoms

Experts say exercise can trigger release of feel-good endorphins and other natural brain chemicals that can improve your mood and reduce anxiety. Exercising can distract your mind from all those negative thoughts that feed depression and anxiety. In addition, exercise can help you get in shape, which in turn can make you feel better about your appearance and boost your self-confidence.

Exercise can also help you get more social interaction. For example, while taking a walk around your neighbourhood, you may get a chance to meet or socialize with others. Regular exercise is great way to health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis.