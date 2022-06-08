Keto Diet And Its Impact On Fertility

A significant reason for this is decreased protein consumption among Indians. In addition, the latest diet trends, such as the “Keto diet”, have contributed to this.

Can keto diet help overweight women increase their fertility? A fertility expert explains here -

The ketogenic diet is currently all the rage among individuals trying to lose a significant amount of weight rapidly. Given the fact being overweight or obese might diminish your chances of becoming pregnant or staying pregnant. Keto diet has become very popular within less period of time, thanks to social media and viralism. Many overweight women who wish to have a family have shown interest in knowing whether a keto diet can help them lose weight and also increase their fertility. A resounding "maybe" is the response.

The potential benefits of Keto for fertility

A ketogenic diet, which is rich in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbs, induces ketosis, a normal metabolic condition. Your body is forced to become extremely effective at burning fat for energy as a result of drastically lowering your carbohydrate consumption. According to preliminary studies, this adjustment can aid with weight reduction and systemic inflammation, which is essential since inflammation can affect overall fertility. Furthermore, a ketogenic diet followed correctly can help lower insulin levels and perhaps improve the regulation of other reproductive hormones such as testosterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) (FSH).

Body weight, hormones, and ovulation are all affected by diet

Women who do not ovulate or produce an egg on a regular basis, such as those with polycystic ovarian syndrome [PCOS], might benefit greatly from following a ketogenic diet to lose weight. They may restart ovulating if they reduce 5 to 10 per cent of their body weight.

Benefits of a ketogenic diet for women with PCOS

Some studies show that, in addition to helping women with PCOS lose weight, the ketogenic diet may also help them adjust their hormones and, in some circumstances, even assist women who have previously struggled with infertility become pregnant on their own.

The Ketogenic diet could be beneficial to sperm

Men's fertility can also be harmed by excess weight and an irregular diet. Poor sperm health has been linked to a normal diet high in processed carbs and sugar, which affects sperm motility, morphology, and shape count. Diets high in healthful fats, such as nuts, seeds, and omega-fatty-acid-rich seafood, on the other hand, have been demonstrated to boost sperm health.

Keto and fertility: why should you be concerned?

While a ketogenic diet can help a woman lose weight rapidly before attempting to conceive, it's ideal to utilize it to kick-start a new health habit and reduce weight before trying to conceive. It's also crucial to consume enough nutrient-dense whole meals rather than restricting calories for a healthy conception and pregnancy.

Following the keto diet in a healthy way can be difficult, since many individuals eat items high in saturated fat, such as butter and bacon, in order to stay in ketosis. Saturated fat can raise total cholesterol, the heart. Moreover, licensed dietitians believe that one of the health hazards of keto is the development of dietary shortages.

Carbohydrates can provide comfort and help to alleviate morning sickness and other pregnancy symptoms.

There's always a concern around following a restrictive diet like the ketogenic diet indicating that it may increase a woman's stress during reproductive treatments or negatively damage her connection with food. Women typically turn to carbs, such as plain crackers or pretzels, to help them cope with nausea during pregnancy. Even if a woman has quit following the ketogenic diet by the time she becomes pregnant, she may have a residual feeling that such foods aren't good for her and feel guilty about consuming them.

It is important to find the right balance in your body while on a Ketogenic diet. The couple should consult the reproductive endocrinologist or an expert nutritionist before switching over to keto diet.

The article is contributed by Dr Gunjan Sabherwal, Fertility Expert, Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, Gurgaon.