IVF Increases The Risk of Ovarian or Breast Cancer And Four Other Myths You Can Put To Rest

Planning to try IVF but worried about the side effects? TheHealthSite spoke to Dr. Radhika Bajpai, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF to debunk some of the most common myths associated with IVF.

In-vitro fertilisation or IVF treatment has been a ray of hope for couples dealing with infertility. IVF is a procedure in which a woman's eggs are collected and fertilized with the sperm outside the body in laboratories. After that, the fertilized embryo is placed inside the uterus to achieve pregnancy. Today, IVF treatment is one of the most successful assisted reproductive technology (ART) that has revolutionized fertility and has brought hopes for couples to have a child of their own despite fertility problems. However, despite its popularity, many myths revolve around IVF that leads to misinformation. Most of these myths are either startingly false or rumors or are derived from half and lesser-known facts. As a result, these myths discourage people from opting for this treatment despite being the only hope of some hopeful parents. Therefore, it is important to bust some of the stigma attached to IVF treatment. TheHealthSite spoke to Dr. Radhika Bajpai, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF. to debunk some of the most common myths associated with IVF.

Myth: IVF Is A Painful Process

Fact: The fact is highly untrue because most IVF treatment procedures are done under sedation to ensure that the patients do not feel any discomfort during the process. Apart from that, the patient is closely monitored throughout the process to ensure there is no scope for complications that can affect the treatment.

Myth: IVF increases the risk of ovarian or breast cancer

Fact: The risk of ovarian cancer in women increased due to infertility problems and not IVF treatment. Certain underlying infertility problems are responsible for increasing the risk of ovarian cancer despite undergoing fertility treatments. So far, there has been no scientific evidence that claims any cancer-related risk due to IVF or any fertility treatment.

Myth: Babies born through IVF are at a higher risk of congenital disabilities or other health issues

Fact: One of the lesser-known facts about IVF-born babies is that they usually are born just like the babies born with normal conception. The babies born with IVF treatment can appear smaller in size initially, but there are no health complications or defects that are caused due to IVF. In fact, to ensure a lower risk of child defects, safe ways to determine the genetic health of embryos are followed at every step of IVF.

Myth: IVF treatment is expensive

Fact: IVF used to be a very expensive treatment for common couples. However, due to its popularity and technological advancement over time, this treatment has become cost-effective, and couples can choose clinics based on their preference and budget.

Myth: IVF treatment increases the chances of having multiple conceptions.

Fact: It is true that through IVF, there is a possibility of having multiple healthy embryos to increase the chances of conception. However, that is a choice that depends entirely on the couple's preference. Before opting for multiple embryo transfers, it is essential to understand miscarriage and premature birth risk factors. Thankfully, due to technological advancements, it is possible for couples to also opt for a single healthy embryo transfer.

You may like to read