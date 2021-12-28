Iron Deficiency Anaemia May Affect Fertility: Expert Explains What Can Be Done

Almost half of the women population in India suffers from iron deficiency anaemia. Inadequate iron levels can lead to fertility issues and certain pregnancy complications.

If you are unable to get pregnant, low iron levels can be one of the major reasons. Anaemia caused by iron deficiency can lead to infertility among women. If you are suffering from this condition, you may need to increase intake of iron in your daily diet or take iron supplements to combat the deficiency. Here, Dr Madhupriya, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vadapalani, Chennai, sheds light on the link between iron deficiency and fertility, as well as suggest some ways to reduce the impact of anaemia on pregnancy.

What is anaemia?

Anaemia is a condition in which there are not enough red blood cells to transport adequate oxygen in the body. It is caused due to low haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells. In India, almost half of the women population suffers from anaemia. You might be anaemic without even knowing about it unless you notice a few signs and symptoms. Symptoms of anaemia include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Pale skin

Rapid heartbeat

Chest pain

Cold hands and feet

Dizziness

Iron deficiency and fertility issues

Many studies suggest a link between fertility and iron levels in the body. According to a study, taking iron supplements while trying to conceive a child can decrease the risk of ovulatory infertility. Appropriate iron supplementation has also been linked to decreased risk of miscarriage, low birth weight and preterm labour. Inadequate iron levels among women can lead to anovulation or the inability to release the egg.

The oxygen flow to different parts of the body can also slow down due to anaemia, including reproductive organs like the ovaries and the uterus. Due to insufficient oxygen, the quality of eggs might be low, leading to a non-viable pregnancy.

Even if you are able to get pregnant, you stand at a risk of several pregnancy complications that might hinder normal development of your baby. Therefore, when it comes to conceiving, anaemia is an important issue to look into.

If you had a baby before or your periods are heavy or you have fibroids, there are high chances that you could have low haemoglobin levels due to blood loss. Due to multiple deliveries, the iron levels in your body might reduce causing secondary subfertility.

What to do?

You can still get pregnant by maintaining adequate levels of nutrients in your body. Anaemia can be prevented if you eat the right food and maintain a good lifestyle. It can also be treated with iron supplements. Here are some ways to reduce the impact of anaemia on pregnancy:

Eat food which contains iron like chicken, beans and leafy vegetables.

Eat a balanced diet to ensure adequate intake of iron and other nutrients.

Do not drink coffee and tea while you eat, as they can make it harder for your body to absorb iron.

You can take supplements as a fertility booster. However, not all women might need to take supplements. If your doctor has not recommended taking any supplements, you should still increase your iron intake naturally to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Increase your intake of foods rich in vitamin C as they help absorb iron. Some vitamin C rich foods are kiwi, tomatoes, strawberries, lemon etc.

Consult your healthcare provider and get a few blood tests done to see iron levels in your body. It is important to take a prenatal vitamin every day while conceiving, even if your iron levels are normal. Discuss your nutritional needs and dosage with your doctor.

Some studies suggest that your body can even suffer from amenorrhoea or absence of menstruation due to anaemia caused by iron deficiency. This happens to prevent further blood loss from the body, given low iron levels. Therefore, improve your fertility parameters by restoring adequate iron levels in your body.