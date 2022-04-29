How To Manage Your Work-Life While Undergoing IVF Treatment

Make time for activities that help you relieve stress.

It is possible to juggle work and IVF treatment, but you have to give the utmost importance to your health and not burden yourself.

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a procedure that consists of numerous visits to IVF clinics for blood tests, ultrasounds, and managing multiple medications. IVF treatment is a time-consuming process that can exhaust you physically and mentally. Most women wonder if it is possible to balance their full-time work while undergoing fertility treatment. The answer to their doubt is a definite yes! It is possible to juggle work and IVF, but they have to give the utmost importance to their health and not burden themselves. This article answers some common questions of women planning to undergo IVF treatment while working full-time.

Should I tell my boss and co-workers about my IVF treatment?

Seeking an IVF treatment is an extremely personal matter, and whether or not you wish to disclose it to your boss and co-workers should also be your decision. There are pros and cons to sharing this information at your workplace. Most women choose not to disclose it because they fear that it might negatively affect their career. They are scared of not being considered for promotions or being judged as less capable than their colleagues. The rest just do not prefer bringing their private struggles into their workplace.

On the contrary, the benefits of disclosing may include support from the management. It will also make it easier for you to manage IVF appointments with your work. No matter what you choose to do, it is essential to remember that you are the only one who gets to make this decision!

How do I tell my boss about my IVF treatment?

Now that you have decided to inform your boss about your IVF treatment, it is time to think about how much you want to share and the most appropriate way to start this conversation. Before having the big talk, it will be helpful to think of ways to make up for the early mornings spent in the IVF clinics and coming late to work. Having an effective plan can make you feel more confident while talking to your boss.

Some things that you should cover in this conversation are:

State your needs and expectations

By the end of the conversation, there should be clarity between you and your boss. You might be sharing the sensitive matter to explain the reason behind the frequent absences or expect support with flexible schedules and meetings. Your boss should know what you are looking for. Remember that your aim is to set up a plan that works the best for you and the team.

Clear all the doubts of your boss

Most managers are not trained in supporting employees having infertility problems. They might be completely unaware of the process and may have questions. Be open to clarifying their doubts and make sure to explain the uncertainty of the outcome of fertility treatments. They should know how long the process can take.

How to manage time for work while undergoing IVF?

Schedule your IVF appointments early mornings. Choose a convenient IVF clinic that is near your office or house. Try to switch to working from home during the process to reduce stress. Having a supportive co-worker or teammate with whom you can share your problems can benefit you. They will gladly cover for you in case of emergencies.

Takeaways

Managing work-life with IVF will undoubtedly put you under a lot of stress which may hinder your fertility treatments. Therefore, it is your responsibility to make time for activities that help you relieve stress. This can be exercising, meditating, watching movies, reading books, etc. Do not feel ashamed to ask for help if needed. Talk to your partner, friends, family, support groups, or a mental health professional if you feel emotionally burdened. It is easy to get frustrated and exhausted during this process but remember that it will all be worth it when you hold your little one.

The article is contributed by Dr Lavanya R, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Whitefield, Bangalore.

