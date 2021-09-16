How To Get Pregnant With PCOS: A Guide To Enhance Conception

A diagnosis of PCOS does not prevent you from becoming pregnant naturally or through assisted reproductive technology, but it can make the process longer and more difficult.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) refers to a hormonal disorder that creates a large number of cysts in the ovaries and affects a large number of reproductive age women. The ovaries may develop a large number of small fluid collections called follicles and fail to release eggs on a regular basis. Menstrual problems, reduced fertility, hair growth, obesity, and acne are all associated with PCOS. It can have a huge impact on fertility, ovulation, and hormonal functioning. It is one of the leading concerns of infertility and many women struggle to get pregnant because of this.

So, what women with PCOS can do to boost their chances of conception? We asked this question to Dr. Yamini Agarwal Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility East, Siliguri and she shared a complete guide to enhance conception.

Odds of Getting Pregnant with PCOS Naturally

PCOS can prevent ovulation or the release of an egg. Pregnancy cannot occur during the cycle unless ovulation occurs. A diagnosis of PCOS does not prevent you from becoming pregnant naturally or through assisted reproductive technology, but it can make the process longer and more difficult. Because the symptoms of PCOS and their severity vary so widely, there is no single statistic that can be used to provide odds or a percentage chance of becoming pregnant.

What can women with PCOS do to boost their chances of conception?

Controlling weight gain: One method for increasing the chances of conception is to lose weight. Because excess weight can cause inflammation and stress on the body, controlling your weight and BMI (Body Mass Index) can help you have a baby and regularize your menstruation.

Controlling blood sugar levels: PCOS is associated with insulin resistance and can result in diabetes, which is, once again, a risk factor for conception. Controlling and managing your blood sugar levels may improve your health.

Diet: Eating healthy is also important. It is said to have a positive impact on those who are having difficulty conceiving due to PCOS.

Exercise: Exercise has been shown to improve fertility and overall health. It can help strengthen your heart and improve circulation, in addition to helping PCOS patients lose weight. Exercise improves circulation, which sends more nutrient-rich blood to the reproductive organs.

Age and Its Effects on Getting Pregnant with PCOS

Women who ovulate regularly and do not have PCOS see a decrease in oocyte count and live birth rate as they age. When these women reach the age of 35-37, their egg count ovarian reserve significantly decreases. Because women with PCOS frequently have ovulation problems and do not release eggs as frequently, they do not experience the same drastic decline in fertility as they age.

How to Naturally Increase Chances of Getting Pregnant with PCOS

It is essential for women with PCOS to be aware of their weight and health before, during, and after pregnancy. Changing your diet, exercising, and taking supplements can help to naturally mitigate health risks and increase your chances of getting pregnant if you have PCOS.

Diet

A well-balanced diet rich in proteins and less of carbohydrates has the potential to reduce and improve PCOS symptoms and hence it is ideal for PCOS patients who are having difficulty getting pregnant.

Exercise

Regular physical activity can counteract the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle and help you lose weight. It can also help to reduce stress, which can be detrimental to conception.

Fertility Supplements and Vitamins

Inositol

Inositol is required for a variety of bodily functions. It is a key component of cell membranes, increases insulin sensitivity, decreases hyper androgenism and improves menstrual cycle.

Carnitine

Acetyl L-Carnitine (ALC) is an antioxidant that the body naturally produces, and it helps in improving fertility.

. Vitamin D supplementation has also been shown to improve menstrual regularity and ovulation.

To conclude, exercising, having a balanced diet and maintaining proper weight helps to regularize cycles and combat infertility caused by PCOS.