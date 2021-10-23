How Breast Cancer Treatment Affects A Woman's Fertility

breast cancer treatment

Some breast cancer treatments can make it more difficult to conceive, so it is advisable to discuss about your fertility with your doctor before you begin the treatment.

Breast cancer is most common in older women. However, if you are a younger woman who has had breast cancer, you may have questions about how breast cancer may affect your ability to have children and whether there are any additional risks. Dr. Asha Baxi, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Indore clears some of your doubts here.

She says, "Following breast cancer treatment, many women can conceive. However, some treatments can make it more difficult to conceive. If you think you might want to have children one day or simply want to keep your options open, the best time to discuss this with your doctor is before you begin breast cancer treatment."

According to Dr. Baxi, the extent to which fertility is affected is determined by factors such as:

Your fertility baselines

Your age during the time of treatment

The type of cancer, and the course of treatments

The amount (dose) of treatment

The duration of treatment or the amount of time since cancer treatment

Other aspects of personal health

Is it possible to conceive after being diagnosed with breast cancer?

Some breast cancer treatments may have an impact on a woman's fertility (ability to have a baby). Chemotherapy for breast cancer, for example, may damage the ovaries, resulting in either immediate or delayed infertility. Despite this, many women can conceive after treatment. The best time to discuss fertility with your doctor is before beginning breast cancer treatment.

Can the family history of breast cancer put the baby at risk if one gets pregnant?

There is no evidence that a woman's previous breast cancer has any direct impact on her baby. It is discovered that there is no increased risk of birth defects or other health issues in children born with mothers having breast cancer.

How Cancer Treatments Affect Fertility

Cancer treatments are beneficial to your long-term health, but the reproductive organs and glands, which control fertility can be harmed due to it. Fertility fluctuations can be either temporary or permanent. Consult with your medical team to find out what to expect based on your treatment(s):

Chemotherapy (particularly alkylating agents) can cause the ovaries to stop producing the hormone estrogen or releasing eggs regularly. This condition is known as primary ovarian insufficiency (POI). It can be temporary, and your menstrual cycle and fertility will return after treatment. Sometimes the damage to your ovaries is permanent, and your fertility never returns. Hot flashes, night sweats, irritability, vaginal dryness, and irregular or no menstrual periods are all possible symptoms. Chemotherapy can also cause a decrease in the number of healthy eggs in the ovaries. Women who are approaching the age of natural menopause may be at a higher risk of infertility.

Radiation therapy to or near the abdomen, pelvis, or spine can cause reproductive organ damage. Some organs, namely the ovaries, can frequently be shielded from radiation by ovarian shielding or oophoropexy a procedure used to help keep a woman fertile by preventing damage to the ovaries during radiation therapy.

Brain radiation therapy can also harm the pituitary gland. This gland is important because it sends signals to the ovaries, causing them to produce hormones such as oestrogen, which are required for ovulation.

Surgery for the cancers of the reproductive system and the pelvis can harm nearby reproductive tissues and cause tissue damage, affecting your fertility. The size and location of the tumour influence whether fertility is impacted.

Hormone therapy (also known as endocrine therapy) used to treat cancer can disrupt the menstrual cycle, affecting fertility. Hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness are all possible side effects depending on the hormones used.

High doses of chemotherapy and/or radiation are used in bone marrow transplants, peripheral blood stem cell transplants, and other stem cell transplants. These treatments can harm the ovaries and result in infertility.

If you have or have had breast cancer and want to have children, consult your doctor to determine whether other types of treatment, such as immunotherapy and targeted cancer therapy, may have an impact on your fertility. This discussion should also include the possibility of the cancer returning. Counselling can often help you understand your options after surviving breast cancer and preparing for pregnancy.

