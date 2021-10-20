Getting Regular Periods Does Not Indicate You Can Conceive A Child

Fertility is a bit of a mystery for most people until they start trying to get pregnant seriously. Women should not confuse menstruation as their sign of fertility.

We all agree that a monthly period can be a real pain. And it goes without saying that this is especially true when trying to conceive. But what many women don't realise is that our period is a window into our fertility, allowing us to track our cycles, know when we're most fertile, and provide hints to your chances of getting pregnant.

Hormones in your body that regulate your cycle help you get pregnant and maintain a healthy pregnancy all have an impact on things like cycle length, flow intensity, and frequency. When hormone levels become out of balance, which can happen because of underlying medical conditions, stress or drastic dietary changes, your menstrual cycle is likely to be disrupted.

There are several common situations that women face during their monthly cycle that will help you know when to consult a doctor about how your period may be affecting your chances of conceiving.

Missed period

Unusual flow

Heavy/light periods

Length of the menstrual cycle

Spotting

Can menstruation tell you if you're fertile?

Fertility is a bit of a mystery for most people until they start trying to get pregnant seriously. Despite the numerous medical conditions and surprises that may make naturally reproducing difficult, there are a plethora of small hints you can look out for that may be signs of fertility.

It's difficult to say if someone can feel fertile. Still, there are a variety of ways your body may indicate that getting pregnant will be simple if you decide to conceive. Keeping an eye on the signs your body sends you is essential at any age.

Women can only become pregnant for a short period of time, around the time of ovulation. Ovulation is difficult to predict, but it usually occurs 10 to 16 days before the next period for most women. It is incorrect to state that all women are fertile on day 14 of their menstrual cycle. This may be true for women with a 28-day cycle, but it does not apply to women with shorter or longer cycles.

According to experts, there are few signs that it may be easy for you to get pregnant. Some of them are mentioned below.

You do not smoke cigarettes

Cigarette smoking has been shown in studies to have a negative impact on fertility. So, if you've never smoked, you're already one step ahead when it comes to getting pregnant. Cigarette smoking has been shown to accelerate egg loss over time and is associated with a woman's reproductive lifespan. So just by abstaining from cigarettes, you've likely increased your chances of becoming pregnant.

You don't have heavy periods

Although the menstrual cycle is different for every woman, the chances of getting pregnant may be related to their cycle, at least in a tangential way. Women who have very heavy periods may have fibroids, which are benign tumours that can change the architecture of their uterus and interfere with embryo implantation and pregnancy growth.

You've never had a pelvic infection before

If you haven't experienced any pelvic infections, you may be more fertile. If you have regular periods, have never had a pelvic infection, and know when you are fertile, the only thing stopping you from having a normal pregnancy is your age.

You have a highly consistent cycle

Even if you don't use hormonal birth control, having regular cycles is a good indicator that you're fertile. Women who have regular 28-day cycles are more likely to conceive. Regular cycles are strong evidence of regular ovulation, which is required to be fertile.

Your periods aren't extremely painful

For many of these fertility signs, the absence of symptoms rather than the presence of anything specific indicates that you may have an easy time getting pregnant. Another benefit, in this case, is that the periods aren't too painful.

The article is contributed by Dr Aindri Sanyal, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility East, Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata.