Getting Pregnant For The First Time? Changes To Expect In Your First Trimester

If it is your first pregnancy, being prepared will help make the journey smoother as well as notice any signs that need medical attention.

The first trimester of pregnancy can be joyous but also very overwhelming, especially for women getting pregnant for the first time. It is crucial for every woman to know the physical and emotional changes that can occur during the first trimester to make the transition smoother. Being prepared will help make the journey smoother and you can be prepared to notice any signs that need medical attention

How does your body change in your first trimester?

After you miss your periods and confirm your pregnancy with the help of a pregnancy test, here are some other changes that you should expect during your first trimester:

Tender breasts: Most expecting mothers experience tender and swollen breasts due to the hormonal changes after conception. As time goes on, the discomfort of sensitive breasts will get better.

Most expecting mothers experience tender and swollen breasts due to the hormonal changes after conception. As time goes on, the discomfort of sensitive breasts will get better. Feeling Nauseated: Morning sickness is one of the most common symptoms of the first trimester. This is primarily due to heightened hormone levels. It is better to avoid having an empty stomach to relieve symptoms of nausea. Also, eating food that is low in fat and drinking lots of water can help reduce severe nausea and vomiting.

Morning sickness is one of the most common symptoms of the first trimester. This is primarily due to heightened hormone levels. It is better to avoid having an empty stomach to relieve symptoms of nausea. Also, eating food that is low in fat and drinking lots of water can help reduce severe nausea and vomiting. Frequent urination : You might have to experience frequent urination in your first trimester because your kidneys processes extra fluid during pregnancy that eventually ends up in the bladder.

: You might have to experience frequent urination in your first trimester because your kidneys processes extra fluid during pregnancy that eventually ends up in the bladder. Tiredness, exhaustion, and fatigue: You will feel extremely tired and sleepy during early pregnancy, but the progesterone levels are incredibly high during this time. You need to give what your body is asking for and rest as much as possible.

You will feel extremely tired and sleepy during early pregnancy, but the progesterone levels are incredibly high during this time. You need to give what your body is asking for and rest as much as possible. Sudden food cravings: Have you ever heard about pregnant women craving sour food, pickles, chocolates, or ice-creams? Well, it is all true. Women become more sensitive to smell and taste during pregnancy, making them crave different kinds of foods.

Have you ever heard about pregnant women craving sour food, pickles, chocolates, or ice-creams? Well, it is all true. Women become more sensitive to smell and taste during pregnancy, making them crave different kinds of foods. Constipation : Increased progesterone levels also disrupt your digestive system, further causing constipation. To relieve constipation, you should add fiber to your diet and drink fluids. Exercising regularly can also help.

: Increased progesterone levels also disrupt your digestive system, further causing constipation. To relieve constipation, you should add fiber to your diet and drink fluids. Exercising regularly can also help. Vaginal Changes : The lining of your vagina will get thicker and less sensitive. You will also notice a thin, white discharge. Mild vaginal bleeding also known as spotting, can also occur. If you notice bleeding, you should contact your doctor.

: The lining of your vagina will get thicker and less sensitive. You will also notice a thin, white discharge. Mild vaginal bleeding also known as spotting, can also occur. If you notice bleeding, you should contact your doctor. Skin Changes: Your skin will start to look rosier and shinier. This is due to pregnancy hormones and increase in blood circulation. Your skin can also become oilier leading you or your skin to have flares of acne.

Will you start to feel different?

It's not just your body that changes during the first trimester. Pregnancy makes you feel happy, excited, worried, stressed, anxious, frustrated, and exhausted. Stress is not only limited to women who have unexpected pregnancies but also those who are trying for a baby all along. Just the thought of having a new baby in your life can cause a lot of emotional stress. Getting worried about the baby's health, needs, and the financial aspect of raising a child can concern you. There are many things that trigger various emotions, sometimes, all at once. Therefore, it is essential to focus on your emotional wellbeing. Talking to a healthcare provider can also help.

Takeaways

While there are some common physical and emotional changes in women during pregnancy, remember that every pregnancy is different, and the women may have different experiences with their pregnancy. You may or may not experience specific symptoms which are completely normal. If it is your first pregnancy, you must contact your doctor and make appointments for prenatal checks. Feel free to share any and every concern with the healthcare provider to be safe.

The article is contributed by Dr Nagaveni. R, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bangalore.

