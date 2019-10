Given the alarming increase in the infertility rate in India, experts have recommended that proper education and counselling on reproductive health is very essential for couples planning for pregnancy. Infertility has become a common problem globally and in India also nearly 27.5 million couples actively trying to conceive suffer from infertility. As per the estimates of a Med Tech Company survey, the number is estimated to rise by more than 10% by 2020. As a perilous public health issue, it needs serious attention of all stakeholders—patients, experts, policymakers and health insurers. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility currently affects about 10 to 14 per cent of the Indian population, with higher rates in urban areas where one out of six couples is impacted.

What is IVF ALL ABOUT?

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is the technique of helping couples facing problems related to infertility start a family. In this process, the egg is collected from the sperm outside the body and then after being placed in observation, the prepared embryo is put back into the uterus.

IVF MYTHS YOU NEED TO BID GOODBYE TO

People are stuck in the transitional phase of two stages—trying to conceive naturally and moving on to IVF. There are number of myths that surround this inhibition. However, not everything you hear or know about IVF treatment is true. It’s a huge step to consider and there are pros and cons. One must understand each of these thoroughly before moving forward with it.

Myth 1: IVF can resolve all issues related to infertility in man and woman and IVF has a 100% success rate

Fact: It is not true that IVF has a 100% success rate to resolve infertility issues. The success rate of IVF is about 40% in couples below the age of 35. But it can say that the success rate of IVF depends on other factors such as age, cause of infertility, and biological and hormonal conditions. Also, there are many other assisted procedures which can help childless parents are ovulation induction (OI) with medications, Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), etc. through this procedure childless parent can have a baby.

Myth 2: IVF is not successful on overweight people

Fact: Obesity can become the biggest problems in both processes if a woman conceives in a natural way and through IVF. Despite this, it is a complete myth that IVF is successful only in women with healthy body shape, not an overweight woman. According to doctors, obesity and BMI do not affect the fertilization process. Due to obesity, there may be a decrease in egg count in a woman’s body but can’t say that IVF will not be successful because of this.

Myth 3: Babies born through IVF often have birth defects or are ‘abnormal’

Fact: This myth is completely wrong IVF is a safe procedure with only about 2% of patients standing the risk of becoming unwell from the ovarian hyper-stimulation syndrome. The risk of delivering a baby with birth defects and malformations is very low it is same as in natural pregnancy. Also, it not true that a child born with IVF technique is different from normal children. Children born to IVF are as healthy as normal children.

Myth 4: Patient has to stay in the hospital and require bed rest during and after the IVF treatment

Fact: There is no requirement of taking bed rest in the hospital during and after the IVF treatment. The patient has to stay in the hospital for only the egg collection procedure in IVF. Outcomes of IVF might turn out to be better without taking bed rest.

Myth 5: Lifestyle factors are solely responsible for IVF success rate

Fact: Maybe true. These factors have their implications on fertility. Poor nutrition can have an impact on fertility. Obesity or Body Mass Index 30 or underweight women may have difficulties with fertility. Substance abuse, smoking and alcohol can adversely affect sperm and egg quality. These can have a significant impact on fertility. Further, researchers show that stress can also contribute to infertility, though it’s not necessarily a direct cause.

Myth 6: Myth: IVF increases cancer risk

Fact: The biggest myth associated with IVF is that when extra IV hormone is added to the body of women by undergoing IVF treatment, it increases the risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer in women. Science has also proved this to be wrong. It has been proved in years of studies that getting IVF does not promote any type of cancer and the risk of infection with IVF is also very low.

Myth 7: Infertility is solely connected with the female’s reproductive system.

Fact: It would be incorrect to say. Generally, people think infertility as a woman problem, but only 35% of infertility cases are caused solely by female factors. Another 35% results from factors in the male reproductive system, 20% come from both, and 10% is undermined.

Myth 8: The success of an IVF cycle cannot be controlled

Fact: Not true. The reality is that the results of an IVF cycle are largely dependent on a thorough evaluation of the couple. Experience and expertise of an expert have a lot to do with the success rate. Optimizing success rates depends on several factors.