If you’re trying to conceive then stay away from alcohol completely. Some women might think that it is 'safe' to drink during certain parts of the menstrual cycle. But a new study found that not just heavy drinking but even moderate drinking in the second half of menstrual cycle was significantly associated with a reduced probability of conception. The study results were published recently in Human Reproduction one of the world's leading reproductive medicine journals. A research team led by Dr Kira Taylor associate professor of epidemiology and population health at the University of Louisville School of Public Health and