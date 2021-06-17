If you’re trying to conceive, then stay away from alcohol completely. Some women might think that it is ‘safe’ to drink during certain parts of the menstrual cycle. But a new study found that not just heavy drinking, but even moderate drinking in the second half of menstrual cycle was significantly associated with a reduced probability of conception. The study results were published recently in Human Reproduction, one of the world’s leading reproductive medicine journals. Also Read - How PGT-M Helps Parents Avoid Passing Genetic Disorders On To Their Children

A research team led by Dr Kira Taylor, associate professor of epidemiology and population health at the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences (Kentucky, USA), studied the link between alcohol intake and fecundability – the probability of conceiving during a single menstrual cycle. For the study, they analysed data from the Mount Sinai Study of Women Office Workers which recruited 413 women aged 19-41 years between 1990 and 1994 and followed for a maximum of 19 menstrual cycles.

Here are key findings of the study

Compared to non-drinkers, heavy drinking during any phase of the menstrual cycle was significantly associated with a reduced probability of conception.

Not only heavy drinking but even moderate drinking during the luteal phase – the last two weeks of the menstrual cycle before bleeding would start and when the process of implantation occurs – was significantly associated with a 44% reduction in the odds of conceiving compared to non-drinkers.

Consuming a lot of alcohol — either heavy or binge drinking — at the time of ovulation, usually around day 14 of the menstrual cycle, was significantly associated with reduced chances of pregnancy. Heavy drinking during this period was linked to a significant 61% reduction in the odds of becoming pregnant, compared to non-drinkers.

In the study, heavy drinking was defined as more than six alcoholic drinks a week, moderate drinking was three to six drinks a week, and binge drinking was four or more drinks on a single day. The researchers found no difference in their results between different types of drinks – beer, wine or spirits.

The researchers believe that the results strongly suggest that heavy and even moderate alcohol intake affects the ability to conceive.

How alcohol intake affects the ability to conceive

The researchers suggested two possible reasons – one is that alcohol intake may affect the processes involved in ovulation, resulting in no release of egg during the ovulatory part of the cycle, another is that alcohol may affect the ability of a fertilised egg to implant in the womb.

Dr Kira Taylor, however, cautioned that the study results do not mean that drinking alcohol prevents pregnancy. “Alcohol is not birth control. Even if a woman drinks alcohol heavily, if she has unprotected intercourse, she can become pregnant,” she said, as quoted by Science Daily.

She also noted that the study doesn’t prove that drinking alcohol causes the reduction in the chances of becoming pregnant, it was only able to show that it is associated with it. Nevertheless, Dr Taylor proudly claimed that this is the first study to examine the effect of alcohol on fecundability during specific phases of the menstrual cycle.