While several factors can make the situation difficult for women to conceive, medical assistance makes it possible to get pregnant, but only on the basis of early diagnosis.

Women’s health has been profoundly impacted in recent times due to varied reasons. And some are negative ones that need to be rectified before her life goes for a toss. One such worrisome medical condition is Diminished Ovarian Reserve (DOR) that’s known to impact women of all ages. A study even states that 10 pr cent of women go through the issue. Also Read - Even moderate drinking in second half of menstrual cycle may reduce your chances of pregnancy

WHAT EXACTLY IS DIMINISHED OVARIAN RESERVE?

When one speaks of ‘ovarian reserve’, it means the eggs’ or oocytes number and quality. DOR refers to the diminishing ovarian reserve which means its number and quality does not match the woman’s age or is of poor quality. One’s age determines the average number of eggs to be found in the ovarian reserve. Everyone is born with the entire eggs which lessen as one ages. Usually, by the age of 35 the egg numbers start slowly depleting in a woman. As such, there is no clear idea as to the level of decrease of eggs of those suffering from DOR. The hormone levels found by blood tests decide DOR and not the exact amount of eggs in the reserve. This makes it difficult to count the eggs’ amount of those suffering. But it does impact her ability to conceive a child naturally. Also Read - Is Your Mother Eating Right? Expert Explains Why You Need To Prioritize Mother's Nutrition

CAUSES OF DIMINISHED OVARIAN RESERVE

There can be varied reasons behind women suffering from DOR. While age is the natural cause behind diminished egg reserves, other reasons include endometriosis, ovarian surgery, cancer treatment like chemotherapy or radiation, tubal disease, pelvic infection, mumps, smoking and any genetic defects. Also Read - Think Before You Drink Sugary Beverages! It Could Lead To Colorectal Cancer In Women Under 50

TREATMENT OPTIONS

While several factors can make the situation difficult for women to conceive, medical assistance makes it possible to get pregnant, but only on the basis of early diagnosis. But remember that age does play a role conceiving. One of the commonly used treatments is by giving supplements. Supplements like DHEA and Coenzyme Q 10 increases fertility. If you have trouble conceiving, you may be asked to take the AMH- Antimullerain hormone test by your gynaecologist. This is a blood test that gives some estimate of the ovarian health. If your AMH is on the lower side, you must not delay conception.

OTHER OPTIONS IN EXTREME CASES

Sometimes, treatment may not help you increase your fertility. In this case, it is necessary to look at other options.

Getting an egg donor

In extreme cases, when ovary does not respond to treatment, one can get a donor egg. Egg donation from mostly from younger fertile women. With women facing quite a few health scares from a very early age in recent times, there is a need to look into Diminished Ovarian Reserve concern.

Cryo-freezing eggs

Women are now being told to freeze eggs but only if they get diagnosed on time. Cryo-freezing the eggs will help have children via IVF. This option is increasingly finding favour with more and more women these days for various reasons. The only suggestion would be to do this process as early as possible since the reserves are better in younger days.

Ovarian superovulation

Ovarian superovulation is another way of initiating ovulation. This is done by using injectable hormones which in turn, helps the woman initiate ovulation. The ovulated eggs can be frozen for later use to get pregnant via IVF treatment.

Thus we see that age plays an important role in female fertility. A healthy diet, adequate exercise and abstaining from smoking and alcohol will help a long way in helping us achieve a successful pregnancy.

(This article is authored by Dr Kaberi Banerjee, Medical Director, Advance Fertility and Gynae Centre (AFGC), New Delhi)