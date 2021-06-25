Women’s health has been profoundly impacted in recent times due to varied reasons. And some are negative ones that need to be rectified before her life goes for a toss. One such worrisome medical condition is Diminished Ovarian Reserve (DOR) that’s known to impact women of all ages. A study even states that 10 pr cent of women go through the issue. WHAT EXACTLY IS DIMINISHED OVARIAN RESERVE? When one speaks of ‘ovarian reserve’ it means the eggs’ or oocytes number and quality. DOR refers to the diminishing ovarian reserve which means its number and quality does not match the