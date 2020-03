It is also important to know when to have sex to conceive soon. © Shutterstock

Majority of the couples (about 84%) who have regular unprotected sex conceive within a year. But some couples fail to conceive despite trying consistently. Don’t lose hope yet. The entire process of trying for a baby is a trial and error method. Your chances of getting pregnant depends a lot on your lifestyle habits and health status. Here are a few tips that could help you conceive soon.

Have sex more often

It is also important to know when to have sex to conceive soon. Have sex during the most fertile days of your menstrual period. Plan for a short vacation and get intimate with your partner. Try to have sex more often during the day, as well as the night. This will increase your chances of conceiving.

Keep track of your fertile days

Keep a track of your most fertile days, so that you know the best time to have sex to conceive a baby. This require you to keep track of your menstrual cycles at least for a couple of months. Here are few more tips to keep track of your ovulation.

Get creative in the bed

Trying different sex positions to make your sex life more fun, enjoyable and interactive. This may help combat performance anxiety in bed that may likely interfere with conception.

Try and avoid stress

When you’re attempting to get pregnant, try and keep your stress levels at a minimum. Stress not only intervenes with female fertility but also disrupts male fertility. Studies reveal that stress leads to decreased egg production in women and reduces sperm count in males. You can reduce your stress level by exercising or meditating.

Check your diet

Eating a balanced diet will provide you the adequate amount of proteins, minerals and micronutrients and improve your chances of conception. When you are healthy, you will ovulate regularly. In addition, you’re also creating a healthy environment for a baby before you actually conceive.

Limit or avoid alcohol intake

Try to avoid it altogether if you can. Drinking too much can affect your ovulation. If he’s drinking too much, it’s not good the health of the sperm. Moreover, no one knows the minimum amount of alcohol one can drink during pregnancy. So it’s better to quit it altogether, if you’re trying to get pregnant.