The menace of coronavirus has taken the world by storm with the number of cases and death toll increasing by the day. Amidst the outbreak, medical professionals, scientists, and the general public are struggling with treatments and precautionary measures like self-isolation, hygiene maintenance, so on and so forth. There is a lot of ambiguity about the way the noel coronavirus, or COVID-19 behaves. It may vary in on the basis of your age, health conditions and even gender. A lot needs to be found out yet. A lot of questions need to be answered and one among them is: Is it safe to conceive during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here, we try to find the answer.

Pregnancy amidst coronavirus so far

We do not yet have a reliable sample of COVID-19 affected pregnant women. However, it has been found that nine pregnant women from Wuhan with coronavirus did not experience severe respiratory issues. Their treatment modality was the same as their non-pregnant counterparts. In fact, their babies were not infected with the virus. Also, there was no trace of the virus in the amniotic fluid or the breast milk. Thirteen Chinese women outside Wuhan, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, haven’t also been reported to be severely ill, except one. Six of them experienced premature delivery and there is one instance of stillbirth. However, doctors haven’t been able to figure out if these were due to the COVID-19 virus. Elsewhere in the world also, there haven’t been reports of babies catching the infection from their moms.

Conceiving through technology

Apparently, these findings may seem reassuring. But the sample size is too small to draw a conclusive inference. A lot needs to be found out about the novel coronavirus. Due to this ambiguity, experts suggest that it’s best to postpone baby planning, especially through assisted reproductive technology. In fact, many fertility institutes all over the world have stopped providing pregnancy-inducing treatments. Also, if you are in the middle of your IVF procedure, freezing embryos for future transfer is what doctors are suggesting.

Should you conceive naturally?

Doctors are yet to find an answer to this. However, it is better to be safe than sorry. People with serious underlying health conditions or a compromised immunity should consider postponing the plan. In fact, experts are of the opinion that it’s a good idea to delay their baby plan by a few months. However, people with fertility issues, who have time constraints, can go ahead.

