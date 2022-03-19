Beware Of Chemicals In Food Cans! Exposure To BPA During Pregnancy Linked To Respiratory Problems In School-Age Girls

Bisphenols in maternal milk can cross the placental barrier and interfere with the child's respiratory and immune systems during the developmental phase.

Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical substance widely used in the manufacture of food containers, thermal receipt paper and plastic bottles, is often referred to as an endocrine disruptor. This is because the chemical can interfere with the functioning of endocrine (or hormonal) systems in the body, which can cause cancerous tumors, birth defects, and other developmental disorders. Several studies have reported that bisphenol A can have a negative impact on a child's respiratory health. Now, a new study has found prenatal exposure to BPA associated with increased risk for asthma and wheezing in school-age girls.

The researchers analysed the data from more than 3,000 mother-child pairs from six European countries, including Spain, France, Greece, Norway, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

They found a high prevalence of BPA in 90 per cent of the urine samples taken during pregnancy from the women between 1999 and 2010. Furthermore, they found an association between concentrations of bisphenol A in maternal urine during pregnancy and an increased risk of asthma and wheezing in school-age girls. More precisely, a twofold increase in the concentration of bisphenol A in maternal urine was linked to a 13 per cent higher risk of respiratory symptoms in girls.

However, this association was not observed in boys or in the case of the other two bisphenols studied - bisphenol F and bisphenol S.

Heath hazards of Bisphenols

In 2017, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) listed BPA as a substance of "very high concern". Following which, some countries have restricted its use in the manufacture of consumer products, forcing manufacturers to replace BPA with other bisphenols.

It is already known that bisphenols in maternal milk can cross the placental barrier. The new study has now suggested that prenatal exposure to these chemical compounds may cause respiratory health problems in children later at school age.

You may like to read

Alicia Abell n, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study, stated, "We believe that the effect may be due the fact that bisphenols can cross the placental barrier and interfere with the child's respiratory and immune systems during the developmental phase."

Regarding the differences in the effects observed between girls and boys, Maribel Casas, ISGlobal researcher and last author of the study, stated that "bisphenols are endocrine disruptors and can interfere with sex hormones. As our findings suggest, this may give rise to differences in the effects they have depending on the sex of the person exposed."

The findings of the new study have just been published in the journal Environment International.

A study from Columbia University, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives in 2016, had showed prenatal exposure to Bisphenol A (BPA) associated with higher fat mass index and waist circumference in girls. The study, however, didn't found any association between prenatal BPA exposure and body fat outcomes in boys.

A previous study by researchers from the Peninsula College of Medicine and Dentistry had identified the link between BPA and higher risk of cardiovascular disease. There are also studies linking BPA to neurological defects, diabetes and a number of cancers, including breast and prostate.

With inputs from agencies