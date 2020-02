Excessive caffeine in the body can lead to miscarriages or preterm labour, say experts. © Shutterstock

Lansoprazole, an over-the-counter acid reflux drug often taken by pregnant women, may help reduce preterm birth – according to a new study.

Inflammation clearly plays a role in initiating labour and preterm birth, say researchers who have identified that Lansoprazole has anti-inflammatory properties. The researchers have published their findings in the journal JCI Insight.

They have also identified 12 other USFDA-approved drugs considered as safe during pregnancy. They say these drugs appear to act on biological pathways that affect the immune response, which is implicated in preterm birth.

However, they note that more studies may help prove the effectiveness of these drugs in reducing risk for preterm birth.

Also known as premature birth, preterm birth is the birth of a baby before the 37th week of pregnancy. A normal pregnancy usually lasts about 40 weeks. Babies who are born premature are known as preemies or premmies.

Common causes of preterm birth

You may not know the exact cause of a premature birth. However, certain factors may increase a woman’s risk of going into labour early. These include multiple pregnancies, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease.

While you don’t have control over most of these risk factors, there are certain things that you can avoid doing/taking to reduce the risk of preterm birth.

Smoking

Cigarette smoke contains around 4000 odd chemicals. However, it is the nicotine and carbon monoxide that causes the maximum damage in your body. Nicotine may narrow the blood vessels in your body including the ones in the umbilical cord, responsible for supplying oxygen and nutrient to the baby. Carbon monoxide binds to haemoglobin in our red blood cells that carry oxygen to the baby, increasing the risk of preterm labour or even stillbirth.

Excessive coffee intake

The caffeine in coffee or from any other source — chocolates, colas and health drinks – can increase your heart rate and induce symptoms of heartburn and acidity. All these can make it difficult for your baby to live longer in the womb. Excessive caffeine in the body, especially during the first trimester, can lead to miscarriages or preterm labour, say experts.

Binge eating habits

You should avoid binge eating during pregnancy. Besides increasing your caloric intake, it can also increase your chances of suffering from pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes. Both the conditions can increase the risk of preterm labour.

With inputs from IANS