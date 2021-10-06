Tips for Men on How to Support Your Partner During Infertility

A Man's Guide To How He Can Support His Partner During IVF Treatment

The fertility journey may be long and appear to be complicated, but the odds are that most couples starting it together will end up with success.

Supportive care emerged as the main theme, which was divided into two categories. The first category was to be treated with attention in a healthcare setting, which was divided into three subcategories: receiving couple-based care, establishing counselling centres, and receiving continuous care. The second category was to be welcomed in society, which had two subcategories: financial support from the community and close family and changing community attitudes toward IVF treatment.

Men's IVF expectations are centered on supportive care. They wish to receive the type of care that is available in the healthcare setting and in society. A thorough understanding of the needs could assist practitioners in considering men's expectations and assimilating them.

Why a fertility treatment/journey is important for both the partners

If you're trying to have a baby with your partner, you should be in it together from the beginning. The burden of conception does not fall solely on one partner, and because no two couples are alike, you are in a unique position to support each other every step of the way. Rather than trying to figure out who is to blame for your fertility issues, work as a team. The journey may be long and appear to be complicated for couples dealing with infertility, but the odds are that most couples starting it together will end up with success.

Normalizing male fertility, and highlighting how a fertility issue is a 50-50 between the partners

Navigating infertility is difficult for couples, but it can be especially difficult for men, who often feel excluded from discussions about fertility, assisted reproductive treatments, and parenting in general. There is a lot of information focused on women, who are the primary focus of IVF procedures and childbirth, but there is a gap when it comes to involving men. Even though involving fathers in pregnancy care, childbirth, and early parenting benefits everyone there is often a real sense of helplessness, that infertility is not something they have the ability to repair or change, which is extremely disturbing for men.

Tips for Men on How to Support Your Partner During Infertility

Everyone involved in the fertility journey experiences stress, which can cause tension in your relationship. It does not, however, must. You can use the following suggestions to bridge the communication gap and bring you closer together.

It is essential to be present both physically and emotionally.

Attend doctor's appointments. Make time to visit the doctor's office. It's one way to show your support and depicts your commitment.

Talk it out in great detail

You already know that communication is essential in any relationship, but it is worth emphasizing. You and your partner should discuss the extents you are willing to go to get pregnant.

Ask how you can support her

Make inquiries about how she is feeling as a result of the treatment. Inquire whether she is concerned about what the doctor(s) say. Also, tell her what you think about the process and share your thoughts.

Don't bottle up your anxiety or grief

There are numerous obstacles on the way to becoming pregnant. You are doing yourself and your partner a disservice if you suppress your emotions about the process's complications or your anxiety over financial issues. It may not be your first instinct as men to share your emotions but doing so can help your wife realize she isn't the only one who is burdened. Sharing your fears gives her the feeling that she is not alone and allows you to better support her.

Show your support by alleviating other responsibilities

Taking care of household tasks, you wouldn't normally do, such as laundry, cooking, or cleaning, are all ways to show you care that will not go unnoticed.

Conclusion

You can help your partner by being physically and emotionally present. Discuss any fears or concerns you may have, and be willing to help relieve other responsibilities, but most importantly, listen. Maintain your research so that you can assist in making the best decision for your family. If necessary, join a support group or seek professional counselling.

This is an article contributed by Dr. Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Eastern India.