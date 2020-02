Yoga can also help fight off obesity and keep hormonal imbalances like PCOS at bay or controlled. © Shutterstock.

Several studies have shown the benefits of yoga on fertility for both women and men. If you are struggling to conceive, practicing yoga may help be a safer alternative to expensive medications. Researchers have revealed that practicing yoga – even as little as 45 minutes of yoga per week – can help women to relax and improve their chances of conceiving.

Yoga helps enhance blood flow and circulation by improving the body’s flexibility. And better circulation to the reproductive tracts can improve fertility. Yoga can also help fight off obesity and keep hormonal imbalances like PCOS at bay or controlled. Below are some best yoga poses for women to boosts fertility:

Ocean breath (Ujjayi Pranayama)

Start with this breathing technique, before practising other yoga poses for fertility. It helps you relax and focus, and warms the body, which improves blood flow.

Supported Bridge (Setu Bandhasana)

This yoga pose increases blood flow to your reproductive organs, and improve their function. It also helps to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and fatigue.

Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

This will help release tension in the lower part of your body, while increasing the blood flow to your pelvic region. It also stretches the hamstrings and the lower back. If practiced after sex, this pose can increase your chances of conception.

Cat pose (Marjaryasana)

The name ‘Marjaryasana’ is derived from the combination of the Sanskrit words Marja (cat) and asana (posture or pose). This asana warms the spine, hips, belly, and shoulders. This pose is often paired with Cow Pose (Bitilasana).

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

This pose helps increase the flow of oxygen to your cells and clear your mind. Plus, it stretches the muscles in your lower back and helps create a hormonal balance in the endocrine system.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This resting pose is effective in relieving stress and fatigue. It also stretches the spine, the hips, and the shoulders.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Practising this pose can help increase blood flow to your pelvic region. Plus, it helps create a hormonal balance in your body and stretches out your back.

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This pose improves flexibility of hips and inner thighs. It can also help release tension and toxins that are often concentrated in the hip area. If practiced regularly until late pregnancy, this asana can help ensure a smooth delivery.