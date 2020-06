Polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, is a common lifestyle disorder in reproductive women and a leading cause of infertility. As per estimates, it affects up to 1 in 10 women of child-bearing age. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is characterized by imbalances in reproductive hormones (like estrogen and testosterone) and hormones that regulate blood sugar, fat storage, and appetite. These hormonal imbalances result in enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. Also Read - Infertility cases are rising in India: 5 natural ways to improve your chances of getting pregnant

If not controlled at an early stage, PCOS may lead to many lifestyle disorders in the later stage of life. PCOS is strongly associated with obesity, but there are also lean women who suffer from this condition. However, most women with PCOS suffer from insulin resistance, which is also known as pre-diabetes. Also Read - Signs of infertility that most women ignore

A study by the department of endocrinology and metabolism (AIIMS) revealed that about 20-25 percent of Indian women of childbearing age are suffering from PCOS. Further, it stated that 60 per cent of women with PCOS suffer from obesity, 35-50 per cent has a fatty liver, about 70 per cent has insulin resistance, 60-70 per cent has a high level of androgen, and 40-60 per cent struggle with glucose intolerance. Also Read - Expert Speak: Dealing with PCOS during pregnancy

Symptoms of PCOS may include painful or irregular periods, acne, abnormal hair growth, increased appetite, weight gain, and difficulty losing weight. Women with PCOS often develop metabolic syndrome, which increases your risk of heart disease and diabetes. And the reverse is also true: Women with metabolic syndrome are more likely to develop PCOS.

Ways to manage PCOS symptoms during the lockdown

Experts say diet and lifestyle changes can help overcome symptoms of PCOS. Here are some effective ways to deal with this hormonal disorder during the lockdown.

Diet management

It may be difficult to get junk food during the lockdown, and that’s a good thing for people suffering from PCOS. Consider this as an opportunity to shed those extra kilos by swapping high-calorie foods with oats, dalia, and poha instead. According to doctors, food plays an important role in managing PCOS as unhealthy eating can lead to weight gain, which can worsen the symptoms. Experts advise people with PCOS to avoid junk foods like processed foods, sugary beverages, processed meats, and red meats. But don’t go into crash diets- it may result in quick weight loss but chances of a rebound are high too, which can do more harm than good.

Also, eat regularly but not too frequently. Avoid having a small meal or snacking every few hours, instead experts recommend that you should eat a more substantial meal and keep a gap of 4-5 hours before the next meal.

Regular exercise

Losing weight is crucial for managing PCOS symptoms. Just 3 hours of aerobic exercise per week can significantly improve insulin sensitivity, cholesterol, and help in reducing visceral fat, many studies have suggested. Regular exercise may also help regularize your menstrual cycles. And you don’t necessarily have to target a big weight loss goal to get these benefits. Experts say even a modest amount of weight loss can help in reducing the symptoms of PCOS. So, keep doing your exercise even if your weighing machine shows no improvement, say doctors. A combination of aerobic exercise and strength training will give the best results.

Mental wellness

As there is no permanent cure for this condition, women go through a never-ending struggle with their symptoms and this can take a toll on their mental health. Women with PCOS are known to be more prone to mood swings, depression and other mental issues. Therefore, some experts suggest including mental and emotional wellness in PCOS management.

With inputs from IANS