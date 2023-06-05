Conceived A Male Fetus? You Might Be At Higher Risk Of Gestational Diabetes

As per quoted experts, male fetuses impact the mother's metabolism and specifically her pancreatic beta cells to produce insulin, more than female fetuses do.

Throughout pregnancy, the fasting glucose levels tend to fluctuate. While the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood but increased glucose utilization by the fetus and placenta are contributing factors. Some studies have shown that the disruption of maternal glucose metabolism in gestational diabetes is also influenced by the sex of the fetus. Studies have shown that there is a higher risk of developing gestational diabetes in pregnancies with a male fetus. The severity of the condition might also be on the higher side for a male fetus as compared to a girl's.

As per quoted experts, male fetuses impact the mother's metabolism and specifically her pancreatic beta cells to produce insulin, more than female fetuses do. Insulin is the primary hormone associated with glucose metabolism. It has also been observed that there is higher insulin resistance in pregnancies with boys at the end of the first semester and higher fasting glucose levels in the second trimester of pregnancies with a male fetus.

What causes gestational diabetes?

It is usual for women to experience some insulin resistance (when the body cells don't respond well to insulin and do not take up glucose from the blood) during pregnancy. In many cases, the body produces more insulin to compensate. However, when a person might have gestational diabetes, the body typically does not produce more insulin to overcome insulin resistance. Studies have shown that pregnancy-related hormones can influence a mother's pancreatic beta cell function and the body's sensitivity to insulin.

It has been recognized that the presence of a male fetus carries increased risks of adverse outcomes, including preterm delivery, premature rupture of membranes, umbilical cord prolapse, true umbilical cord knot, failure to progress in the first and second stages of labour, non reassuring fetal heart rate patterns and cesarean surgery.

For the maintenance of normal glucose homeostasis in pregnancy, maternal beta cells must compensate for the severe insulin resistance of late gestation by increasing their secretion of insulin. Although the mechanism of this compensation has not been fully understood, it is known to involve placental lactogens and proteins, ultimately leading to the expansion of beta cell mass and enhanced insulin secretion. The male fetus is a previously may adversely affect the maternal beta cell compensatory response.

Other risk factors

People with obesity are at higher risk of developing gestational diabetes. The following are some other risk factors-

Generational history of diabetes

Having prediabetes

Having PCOS

Having a history of gestational diabetes in the previous pregnancy.

