Common Vaginal Issues During Pregnancy: Practical Tips for Moms-to-Be

Vaginal issues are common during pregnancy, however, many of these issues can be prevented or minimised with proper care and attention.

Pregnancy is a beautiful and transformative journey in a woman's life, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges, some unique to this period. Among the many changes that occur during pregnancy, some women may experience common vaginal issues that can be uncomfortable and bothersome.

"Vaginal discharge is very common during pregnancy because of the increased blood supply of the perineal area and glandular secretions. However, one should consult a doctor if vaginal discharge is accompanied by itching, foul smell, irritation or redness," cautions Dr. Meshva Patel, Fertility and IVF Specialist, Aveya IVF and Fertility Center, Delhi.

"Patients may experience vaginal pain. In the first half of pregnancy, it is because of increased vascularity. In the later half of pregnancy, it is because of the pressure from the presenting part of the fetus. However, with proper care and attention, many of these issues can be prevented or minimised," he adds.

How to prevent or manage vaginal issues during pregnancy

Here, Dr. Meshva Patel shares some practical tips for moms-to-be to prevent and manage common vaginal issues during pregnancy.

Maintain Good Hygiene: One of the most fundamental steps to prevent vaginal issues during pregnancy is maintaining good hygiene. Proper hygiene practices can help reduce the risk of infections that can lead to discomfort.

Stay Well-Hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial during pregnancy to stay hydrated. Proper hydration can help maintain the balance of fluids in the body and prevent dryness or irritation in the vaginal area. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily, and adjust your intake based on your activity level and climate.

Choose the Right Underwear: A choice of underwear can make a significant difference in preventing vaginal issues. Opt for breathable, cotton underwear, which can help reduce moisture buildup and promote air circulation. Avoid synthetic materials that can trap moisture and heat, creating an ideal environment for infections.

Practice Safe Sex: If sexually active during pregnancy, practising safe sex is essential to avoid sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Ensure to use condoms consistently and correctly to protect against STIs that could lead to vaginal issues and complications during pregnancy.

Avoid Douching: Douching or using water or other solutions to clean the inside of the vagina, can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and increase the risk of infections. It's best to avoid douching altogether during pregnancy unless specifically recommended by your healthcare provider.

Manage Blood Sugar Levels: High blood sugar levels can increase the risk of yeast infections, which can be more common during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. In case of gestational diabetes or a history of diabetes, work closely with the doctor to manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of yeast infections.

Wear Loose-Fitting Clothing: Tight-fitting clothing can lead to increased moisture and friction in the vaginal area, which may contribute to discomfort and irritation. Choose loose-fitting, breathable clothing to reduce these issues and maintain overall comfort during pregnancy.

Keep Regular Appointments: Regular prenatal checkups are essential during pregnancy. Doctors can monitor overall health, provide guidance on preventing vaginal issues, and address any concerns or symptoms you may have.

