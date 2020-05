Backache is another common issue faced by most pregnant women and there is no cause for worry as long as you take proper care of yourself. @Shutterstock

When you are pregnant you have to take extra care of yourself. This is an exciting time and you look forward to the time when you can hold your baby in your arms. But this is also the time when sometimes unforeseen complications can make life difficult. The third trimester is a particularly crucial time in the course of your pregnancy. As your delivery date approaches, it becomes imperative that you take proper care of yourself and be alert to any signs of complications. Also Read - Miscarriage in early pregnancy is common: Know how to avoid this

The third trimester starts with the 28th week of pregnancy and it continues till your delivery. This is the time when your baby gains weight almost every day. This can bring on some problems that you need to be aware of. Here, let us take a look at a few complications that may occur during your third trimester. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day: Here’s all you need to know about this pregnancy complication

Preeclampsia is a real danger now

Preeclampsia is a potentially fatal complication that may develop during the third trimester. You may develop high blood pressure. So be alert to symptoms of swelling on your face and limbs, headaches and blurry vision. You need to consult a doctor immediately if you suspect this condition. It may be dangerous for your baby and you. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day 2020: Check your blood pressure at home and other symptoms too

You may start bleeding

If the placenta is abnormally located or if it separates from the uterus early, you may experience bleeding. This may be a cause for alarm. You need to consult a doctor straight away if this happens. Almost 95 per cent of all bleeding problems during this time is due to one of these issues. If it is a case of abnormal placement of placenta, the condition is called placenta praevia. Early separation of the placenta from the uterus, on the other hand, is known as abruptio placentae. If the bleeding is excessive, it may raise serious concerns because the blood loss may mean that your baby is not getting proper nutrition.

You experience sudden pain in the groin

This is very common, and it happens because your body is undergoing certain changes in preparation for labour and delivery. Your pelvic joints become loose and you may find it difficult to stand for long. This is not a serious condition and is perfectly normal. The problem will go away on its own after delivery.

You develop heartburn

This happens because the acids from your stomach moves up the oesophagus. As the size of your baby increases, the pressure on your stomach build up. This sometimes forces the acids to flow up. You can deal with this problem by avoid fried food and following a healthy diet. Eat small meals and at frequent intervals. Go for a walk after meals. This will give you relief.

Your back starts troubling you

As the weight of your baby increases, you may develop poor posture. Moreover, this can put pressure on your back bone and spine. Moreover, pregnancy causes hormonal changes and this may cause the joints to become loose. All these factors can lead to backaches. This is another common issue faced by most pregnant women and there is no cause for worry as long as you take proper care of yourself. But if you neglect your health and do not take proper rest, it can go on to become a chronic condition.