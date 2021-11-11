Common Drug Used To Prevent Miscarriage During Pregnancy May Double The Risk Of Cancer In Children

According to the researchers of this study, the children born to women who received this drug during pregnancy had double the rate of cancer across their lifetime as compared to others born to women who did not take this drug.

A new study has revealed that a synthetic progestogen prescribed to pregnant women to prevent miscarriages may actually end up harming the child later on in life.

One of the worst fears of a pregnant woman is the danger of a miscarriage. This can happen because of some pregnancy complications or sometimes may happen for no apparent reasons also. But if a doctor suspects any complications that may cause a miscarriage, they often prescribe medicines to ensure a smooth pregnancy and delivery. But now, researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston have found that one particular drug often used by doctors for this purpose may actually be harmful for the foetus and may even increase a child's risk of certain cancers. This was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

About the drug

The drug is called 17 -hydroxyprogesterone caproate (17-OHPC). This is a synthetic progestogen, which was commonly prescribed during the 1950s and 1960s. Even today, many doctors prescribe this drug to prevent preterm birth. The main benefits of this drug are listed here -

Progesterone boosts the growth of the womb during pregnancy.

It prevents a woman from having early contractions that may lead to miscarriage.

Exposure in utero to progestogen and risk of cancer

According to the researchers of this study, the children born to women who received this drug during pregnancy had double the rate of cancer across their lifetime as compared to others born to women who did not take this drug. They noticed that colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and many others increased in people born in and after the 1960s. This occurrence piqued their interest and they delved further into the subject.

About the study

For the purpose of the study, the researchers analysed data from the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan on women who received prenatal care between June 1959 and June 1967, and the California Cancer Registry, which traced cancer in offspring through 2019. Here are their main findings -

Out of more than 18,751 live births, there were 1,008 cancer diagnoses in offspring between the ages of 0 to 58 years.

A total of 234 children were exposed in utero to 17-OHPC and their risk of cancer was more than twice as compared to those not exposed to the drug.

In fact, 65 per cent of cancers were detected in adults younger than 50.

Why the FDA wants this drug withdrawn

According to researchers, this synthetic drug can disrupt early development of a foetus. This is what increases the risk of cancer decades later. Also, another randomized trial reveals that there is no benefit of taking this particular medication and it does not really reduce the risk of preterm birth.