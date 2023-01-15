Cold Wave Alert In India: How To Protect Yourself From Cold Wave If You Are Pregnant

Dr. Loveleena Nadir, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Rosewalk Premium Birthing Hospital Delhi, tells it all.

Generally speaking, the symptoms of a cold or flu are not dangerous for the mother or the baby. The majority of pregnant women who develop colds experience mild symptoms and recover quickly. As pregnancy is an immunocompromised compromised state, someone it can put women at a higher risk of catching infections. To understand how pregnant women should stay safe from suffering severe health complications due to cold waves, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Loveleena Nadir, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Rosewalk Premium Birthing Hospital Delhi.

During winters, viruses are rife and pregnant women are more susceptible to Flu, COVID-19, and other viral and bacterial infections. These may put women at a higher risk of developing complications like Bronchitis leading to Pneumonia and rarely can lead to Miscarriages, Preterm Labour & Stillbirth.

Symptoms of Cold And Flu

Some of the common symptoms of cold and flu among pregnant women may include -- Cough, Sore throat, Running Nose, Bodyache, Headache, Fever, Diarrhea, etc. What should you do? It is important to consult a doctor if the fever is high or prolonged and accompanied by discolored mucus, cough with chest pain & wheezing, or shortness of breath.

How To Keep Pregnant Women Safe During Cold Wave?

To prevent serious illness, it is recommended that pregnant women are vaccinated against Flu, Whooping Cough & Covid -19. Vaccination against Covid -19 can be taken anytime during pregnancy while T-Dap Vaccination against Whooping Cough is preferably given between 27-36 weeks of pregnancy. This ensures that protection against Whooping Cough is passed down to the baby for the first few months after birth.

One should take necessary measures to avoid catching a cold or Cough during pregnancy and take proper treatment at the earliest. A few precautions are as follows:

Hands should be washed with warm soapy water frequently. Avoid touching the nose, eyes, or mouth. Practice "Catch it, Bin it, Kill it" which means that one should cough or sneeze in a tissue that is disposed of quickly & hands washed thereafter. Avoid sharing cups or plates with a person having cold or flu. Avoid sharing towels. Surfaces at home & workplaces should be cleaned often. A healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate Sleep & Prenatal vitamins provides protection against Infections by boosting immunity. Maintain a safe distance from affected people.

Treatment may include steam inhalation, using a humidifier in the room, nasal sprays, vapor rubs, decongestants, adding lemon or honey to decaffeinated tea, warm water gargles & keeping the head elevated using pillows.

It is better to consult a doctor if home remedies don't relieve your symptoms. Self-medication must be avoided totally.