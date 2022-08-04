Chronic Marijuana Use Can Impact Male Reproductive System: Know All About This

Chronic marijuana use has a major impact on male fertility and also on the reproductive process. A study published in the journal Fertility & Sterility assessed and concluded that cannabis has an impact of testicular function. The impact depends on the amount of cannabis a person takes throughout their lifetime leading up to conceiving a child with a partner. The more a person consumes, the more will be the damage. This effect has been particularly seen in men's fertility. Clinician-scientists at the Oregon National Primate Research Center at Oregon Health & Science University also monitored the reproductive systems of healthy male nonhuman primates following exposure to Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

About The Research

Some researchers have found evidence that these observed alterations in sperm following cannabis consumption are caused when THC binds to cannabinoid receptors on sperm and testicular cells completely or partially. Other researchers have also pointed out the fact that marijuana consumption triggers the increased production of reactive oxygen species. It has the ability to damage the function of sperm cells as well as the cell structure.

Marijuana's Effects On Male Reproductive Process

Marijuana consumption can disturb the natural process of reproduction that could eventually impact on how the fetus develops. These impacts on a fetus can also stay on with the child even after he or she is born.

According to published in Cureus , A man's pot consumption can affect the size, shape, and function of his sperm, as well as his testosterone levels, Impairments in these aspects of male reproductive health have been found among marijuana users, especially if their intake is heavy.

, A man's pot consumption can affect the size, shape, and function of his sperm, as well as his testosterone levels, Impairments in these aspects of male reproductive health have been found among marijuana users, especially if their intake is heavy. What happens once a man who uses marijuana conceives a child with his partner? A 2018 study published in the journal Schizophrenia Research found that a father's consumption of marijuana during his partner's pregnancy predicted a higher likelihood of their child displaying psychotic-like symptoms. This could be due to second-hand smoke and is not all that surprising.

found that a father's consumption of marijuana during his partner's pregnancy predicted a higher likelihood of their child displaying psychotic-like symptoms. This could be due to second-hand smoke and is not all that surprising. Another route by which paternal pot consumption may impact a child's health and development is the influence of sperm quality and gene expression on placental development. The placenta is an organ formed during pregnancy that provides growing fetuses with nutrients and oxygen, and removes waste from their blood. Intriguingly, its makeup appears to be dominated by paternal genes.

The Takeaway

Combining all the studies and researchers conducted by experts in this subject, marijuana use throughout a mans lifetime will harm his fertility, an unborn fetus and also the health and development of his children after they are born. Experts say that occasional marijuana use might not have very harmful consequences. But, men who are thinking to start a family or planning to have children should be extra careful in this regard. Marijuana effects are not just going to be for a short term, starting from affecting a mans sperm quality to behavioral impacts on the child are dangerous consequences everyone should be mindful of.

