Child With Horn-like Structure Instead Of Legs Leave Doctors Shocked: 5 Mistakes That Can Contribute to Birth Defects

In a rare case of birth defects, a child in Madhya Pradesh was born with a horn-like structure instead of legs. The incident was reported from Manpura Primary Health Center, in central India's Shivpuri district. According to the reports, the newborn baby was undeveloped and weighed just 1.04 kilograms, which is extremely less than the normal weight of newborns. Even though this birth is a medical rarity, the baby is in a stable condition. Speaking to the media, the hospital authorities said that the child is under a doctor's supervision, in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

Although it is not clear what led to such a deformity in the newborn, doctors have said that the child is not showing any other health complications. The question right now is what can cause such birth defects? Let's understand the problem in detail.

Giving birth to a child is not just a delivery process, it comes with a set of challenges, for both the mother and the to-be newborn. However, sometimes, a small and unnoticeable mistake can lead to something serious and can turn life-threatening. In this article, we talk about birth defects in detail and understand why this happens and how to have a safe pregnancy.

When the newborn is not normal or complicated and life-threatening for the child or the mother, it can be termed a birth defect. However, this is not just a term but has in-depth meaning. A birth defect is a condition that happens while the baby is developing inside the womb. The most delicate period that has the maximum risk for any kinds of birth defects is during the first 3 months of pregnancy. Birth defects may affect how the body of the newborn looks, works, or both. Some defects can also include defective heart functioning. Let's know what causes birth defects or what factors can majorly contribute to the unusual risk of birth defects.

What Causes Birth Defects?

Some of the common contributing factors to birth defects are:

Genetics

One or more genes can change or lead to certain mutations that can prevent the right growth of the foetus and the proper development of the unborn.

Chromosomal Problems

Another major contributing factor to birth defects is a chromosomal problem. In some cases, a missing chromosome or the presence of an extra chromosome can lead to certain problems in the proper growth of the foetus.

Exposures to Medicines, Chemicals or Toxins

Exposure to certain medicines, chemicals or toxins can increase a pregnant woman's chances of suffering birth defects. For example, alcohol, and smoking can cause a serious defect in the brain of the unborn child.

Exposure To Infections

Certain infections can also increase a pregnant woman's chances of experiencing birth defects. For example, Zika virus, COVID-19 virus, etc.

Lack of Nutrients

Not eating properly or giving the body proper rest can also increase a pregnant woman's chances of developing complications during childbirth. One of the important nutrients includes folic acid, which plays a key role in causing neural tube defects.