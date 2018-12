Clear, milky discharge from your vagina with a musky odour can be noticed in the initial stages if you are pregnant. ©Shutterstock

Are you consciously checking for every single sign that says you are pregnant? Have you been going mad, checking with those pregnancy tests? There are several other signs and symptoms that you need to look out for before gearing up your body to conceive.

Missing your period:

If your period has been a no-show lately, then possibilities are that you are pregnant. During pregnancy, a woman’s body starts to secrete the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG is a hormone produced by the placenta after implantation) that keeps your menstrual cycle from being active during pregnancy.

Abdominal cramps:

Experiencing abdominal cramps is a very common sign of various other conditions and hence can be easily ignored as an early sign of pregnancy. Pregnancy cramps are characterized as a sudden stretch and pulling sensation in your lower abdomen which gradually increases with the phases of pregnancy.

Vaginal discharge:

Clear, milky discharge from your vagina with a musky odour can be noticed in the initial stages if you are pregnant. The increase in the progesterone hormone during the gestational period causes vaginal discharge and thus can vary from a lot to little or no discharge for women. Vaginal discharge helps to keep the bacterial infections at bay and allows goods bacteria to survive down there.

Changes in the size of your breast:

In the initial stages, due to embryo implantation, the hormones rush to your breasts resulting in tenderness in and around the area surrounding them. The size of your breasts considerably starts to increase after the first week along with inflammation and tingling sensation. Your nipples will enlarge, grow darker, and see veins to surface on your breasts. These changes visibly reduce gradually.

Frequent urination:

With an increase in the size of the embryo, the uterus grows exerting pressure on your bladder making you urinate more. Another possible reason is the fluid retention in your lower limbs leading to frequent urination.

Food cravings:

Pregnancy is marked by fetish and longing for certain foods in the initial phase. The body tends to retain a lot of water during pregnancy which leaves you hungry. Other than pregnancy you might just be falling short of nutrients which may make you crave for food.

Nausea and discomfort:

Pregnancy leads to a considerable increase in hormones resulting in nausea. From morning sickness to feeling nauseous the entire day, nausea can strike in the first week of the gestation period.

Avoiding specific smells and taste:

Many women experience sudden shifts in their taste and smell preference which may reflect the early signs of pregnancy. Specific smells and tastes like that of tea and coffee also make them discomfort.

Cold and cough:

Frequent cold and cough accompanied by mild fever and the blocked nose is a way of your body telling you about your pregnancy. Implantation of the fertilized egg on the uterus wall affects the immunity levels making it easier for the pregnant women to catch the flu. Seek medical help when down with flu to avoid any harmful complications for the embryo.

Implantation spotting:

8-10 days after ovulation, you might experience some bleeding. There’s nothing to be scared about when the fertilized egg gets attached to the uterus lining it sometimes results in small amount of bleeding. Known as implantation spotting, it is the earliest sign of pregnancy. The spotting can be observed in red, brown, or pink in colour and can be accompanied with some cramps in your abdomen.