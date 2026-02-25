Chandra Grahan 2026: Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take During the Total Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2026 In India: The rare celestial event when the moon turns completely red (blood moon) is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2026. Scroll down to know if pregnant women should worry about it and if this has any negative impact on the fetus' health.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take During Total Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2026: The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 3 (Tuesday). While this rare celestial event is an amazing thing to watch, there are some myths attached to it that require urgent attention. Out of many superstitious beliefs, one of the most prominant one is - Lunar eclipse is not safe for pregnant women, they are required to stay indoors, avoid drinking and eating completely till the event is over. But is that what science says? Let's take a deep dive into what actually happens during a lunar eclipse and if it is really detrimental for the health of the foetus.

Chandra Grahan: What Happens During a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a gigantic shadow across the lunar surface and turning the Moon a deep reddish-orange. This alignment can only occur during a full Moon phase.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears dark red or orange. This is because our planet blocks most of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, and the light that does reach the lunar surface is filtered through a thick slice of Earth's atmosphere. It's as if all of the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

Lunar Eclipse Can Cause Pregnancy Complications - True or False?

Before we understand the science, let's take a quick look at the age-old beliefs attached with lunar eclipses, and its affect on the human body. According to the expetrs, many believes that during such celestial events the negative powers in at its peak, and for those who are pregnant, a direct exposure to Lunar Eclipse may lead to birth problems, infant miscarriage, or other health troubles for the unborn life.

As per the superstitious beliefs, a woman should not step out and get direct exposure to the air outside. Why? Lunar eclipse can turn the environment toxic.

The next one is associated with eating and drinking. Superstitious beliefs say that a pregnant woman must avoid eating and drinking during a lunar eclipse. But the reality is nothing like this is supported by science.

Lunar Eclipse Is Harmful For Pregnant Women: What Does The Science Say?

According to medical journals, and even NASA, lunar eclipses have no scientific connection with pregnancy complications. Experts have clearly stated that celestial events don't affect the unborn child in any way. "It is a myth that a lunar eclipse can lead to birth defects, premature labour and miscarriage. Scientifically, lunar eclipses have nothing to do with the human body. However, when the moon is not visible at all, some sort of energies can be released, but they are not harmful at all," NASA experts quoted as saying.

Scroll down to know how a pregnant woman should actually behave during a lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take During Lunar Eclipse

Are you expecting soon? Do not worry; science says celestial events are completely safe for every human, including those who are pregnant. Therefore, instead of listening to myths and beliefs, here is what you need to do to keep the little life safe inside during rare celestial events like a chandra grahan:

Stay hydrated - Yes, you can drink water during a lunar eclipse. And no it wont turn toxic. Follow a healthy diet routine. Again, No, you food wont get contaminated during Chandra Grahan. A balanced diet is recommended to be followed during preganncy no matter if there is any celestial events taking place. Relaxation techniques of managing stress. Make sure to control your restlessness and stress thinking this event may harm the unborn child. Instead, focus on getting a good sleep.

How Lunar Eclipse Triggers Anxiety: Tips To Deal With It

Although, it's safe to witness such an amazing celestial event, experts share that during a lunar eclipse, one problem invites more problems for pregnant women: Heightened anxiety issues. While a lunar eclipse itself poses no proven medical risk, the stress and fear surrounding it can affect a pregnant woman's emotional well-being. So whats the remedy? Experts say that one can simply focus on positive things, positive news, and read positive articles to stay healthy from within. Managing mental health during pregnancy is just as important as maintaining physical health. Therefore, instead of panicking, or believing in age-old myths, expecting mothers should focus on staying calm, practising mindfulness, and ensuring that they are getting enough rest during this period - bcause its nothing different.

Safety Tips To Follow If You Want To Watch Chandra Grahan

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com Dr Mitul Gupta noted that Chandra Grahan is completely safe for pregnant women, and even NASA has backed this with scientific facts. However, for those who are scared, it's okay to follow what your heart says - Yes, sometimes it's fine.

Also, in order to watch a lunar eclipse you don't need any extra protection. According to NASA, no protective glasses are needed. However, if observing the event creates anxiety due to personal beliefs, choosing not to watch it is equally acceptable. The key is informed choice rather than fear-driven restrictions.

