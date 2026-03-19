Chaitra Navratri 2026: Precautions pregnant women must take while fasting during the nine days of Durga Puja

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: In 2026, the festival begins on March 19 and continues till March 27, ending with Rama Navami. These nine days are dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, often referred to as Navdurga. It also marks the start of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India, which is why the energy around it feels like a reset of sorts.
During these 9 days, women across India keep fast - It is considered a common spiritual practice. However, for pregnant women, fasting requires special attention and care. Many women fail to understand if fasting is actually safe, or what they should actually do and avoid while fasting during Navratri. In this article, on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, let's take a close look at the dos and don'ts to follow if you are an expecting mother.
While fasting is safe and doesn't really invite any side effects, experts say that proper care should be taken during this phase to help the child grow without any hindrance. If you are an expecting mother, and is planning to keep a fast during all the 9 days of Chaitra Navratri, make sure to check what is safe and what is not. Details are discussed below.
The answer to whether it is safe for pregnant women to fast during Navratri or not, lies in the stage of the pregnancy. According to the experts, fasting during pregnancy should be considered only after consulting a doctor. Some of the factors that come into consideration include: stage of pregnancy, also known as trimester, overall health of the mother, underlying health conditions, and medical history or complications.
Here are some tips that should be followed:
Before starting any fast, speak with your gynecologist. Women with the following conditions should avoid fasting completely:
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. TheHealthSite.com does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.
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