Chaitra Navratri: 100 Cute baby girl names inspired by Goddess Maa Shailputri With Meanings

Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins on March 19, and the first day is dedicated to Maa Shilaputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. Scroll down to know the top 100 cute baby girl names inspired by Maa Shilaputri for your little one.

Chaitra Navratri: 100 Cute baby girl names inspired by Goddess Maa Shailputri With Meanings

These nine days of the Chaitra month (Hindu Calender) marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to the worship of the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. Maa Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the first day of Navratri. As the daughter of the Himalayas, she represents strength, stability, and nature. Riding a Nandi bull with a trident and lotus in her hands, she embodies power and is associated with the root chakra (Muladhara).

Naming your child with the names that are inspired by the various forms of Goddess Durga will usher blessings and keep your baby safe from all the evil eyes. However, if you are looking for the names, then make sure to check this article till the end. We have curated all the 100 names for your little baby girl that are inspired by Maa Shilputri - the first form of Goddess Durga.

Baby Girl Names Inspired by Maa Shailputri

Check the complete list of all the 100 cute and meaningful baby names that are carrying the blessings of Maa Shilaputri on this Chaitra Navratri:

S. No. Name Meaning 1 Shailja Daughter of the mountain 2 Shaila Belonging to mountains 3 Parvati Daughter of the mountain, consort of Shiva 4 Haimavati Daughter of Himavan 5 Girija Born of the mountain 6 Girisha Goddess of the mountains 7 Parvata Mountain-like strength 8 Shaili Style, also linked to mountains 9 Uma Light, tranquility, Goddess Parvati 10 Gauri Fair, radiant, another name of Parvati 11 Hemavati Golden goddess, daughter of Himalaya 12 Himani Snowy, from the Himalayas 13 Hema Golden, pure 14 Girirajni Queen of the mountains 15 Parni Leafy, nature-inspired 16 Shivaa Feminine form of Shiva 17 Maheshwari Consort of Mahesh (Shiva) 18 Rudrani Wife of Rudra 19 Bhavani Goddess Durga 20 Ambika Mother goddess 21 Isha Goddess, ruler 22 Ishani Consort of Shiva 23 Sharmila Comforting, joyful 24 Shubhra Pure, white 25 Nanda Joyful, daughter 26 Nandini Sacred cow, daughter 27 Devika Little goddess 28 Devi Goddess 29 Durga Invincible 30 Shakti Power, energy 31 Adya The first power 32 Aditi Boundless 33 Anika Grace, brilliance 34 Anvi Goddess Lakshmi 35 Arya Noble 36 Aarohi Rising 37 Aarna Goddess Lakshmi, ocean 38 Avani Earth 39 Vasudha Earth 40 Vasundhara Holder of earth 41 Dhara Earth 42 Dharini One who holds 43 Prithvi Earth 44 Medini Earth 45 Kshiti Earth 46 Bhumi Earth 47 Bhavya Grand, splendid 48 Shraddha Faith 49 Smriti Memory 50 Shreya Auspicious 51 Shruti Sacred knowledge 52 Saanvi Goddess Lakshmi 53 Saumya Gentle 54 Saachi Truth 55 Sandhya Evening 56 Shanta Calm 57 Shanti Peace 58 Karuna Compassion 59 Kripa Grace 60 Daya Kindness 61 Asha Hope 62 Prerna Inspiration 63 Prakriti Nature 64 Niharika Dew drops 65 Neha Love 66 Nitya Eternal 67 Navya New 68 Naina Eyes 69 Tara Star 70 Tarini Saviour 71 Trisha Desire 72 Triveni Sacred confluence 73 Tripti Satisfaction 74 Tripura Goddess Durga 75 Tejaswini Radiant 76 Tanvi Delicate 77 Tanuja Daughter 78 Kalyani Auspicious 79 Kamya Desired 80 Kamini Beautiful 81 Kavya Poetry 82 Kalpana Imagination 83 Komal Soft 84 Kusum Flower 85 Kusuma Blossom 86 Malini Fragrant 87 Meera Devotee 88 Mohini Enchantress 89 Riddhi Prosperity 90 Siddhi Achievement 91 Pooja Worship 92 Puja Prayer 93 Ruchi Taste, interest 94 Rupa Beauty 95 Roshni Light 96 Rekha Line, limit 97 Lata Creeper 98 Leela Divine play 99 Lavanya Grace 100 Shobha Beauty

Choosing a name for your baby girl during that are inspired by Goddess Durga's first form Maa Shilaputri on the auspicious Hindu occassion of Chaitra Navratri is a deeply spiritual and emotional decision. Names inspired by Maa Shailputri not only reflect divine strength and purity but also carry the blessings of stability, courage, and new beginnings.

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