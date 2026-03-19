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Chaitra Navratri: 100 Cute baby girl names inspired by Goddess Maa Shailputri With Meanings

Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins on March 19, and the first day is dedicated to Maa Shilaputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. Scroll down to know the top 100 cute baby girl names inspired by Maa Shilaputri for your little one.

Chaitra Navratri: 100 Cute baby girl names inspired by Goddess Maa Shailputri With Meanings
Chaitra Navratri: 100 Cute baby girl names inspired by Goddess Maa Shailputri With Meanings

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : March 19, 2026 9:39 AM IST

These nine days of the Chaitra month (Hindu Calender) marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to the worship of the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. Maa Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the first day of Navratri. As the daughter of the Himalayas, she represents strength, stability, and nature. Riding a Nandi bull with a trident and lotus in her hands, she embodies power and is associated with the root chakra (Muladhara).

Naming your child with the names that are inspired by the various forms of Goddess Durga will usher blessings and keep your baby safe from all the evil eyes. However, if you are looking for the names, then make sure to check this article till the end. We have curated all the 100 names for your little baby girl that are inspired by Maa Shilputri - the first form of Goddess Durga.

Baby Girl Names Inspired by Maa Shailputri

Check the complete list of all the 100 cute and meaningful baby names that are carrying the blessings of Maa Shilaputri on this Chaitra Navratri:

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S. No.NameMeaning
1ShailjaDaughter of the mountain
2ShailaBelonging to mountains
3ParvatiDaughter of the mountain, consort of Shiva
4HaimavatiDaughter of Himavan
5GirijaBorn of the mountain
6GirishaGoddess of the mountains
7ParvataMountain-like strength
8ShailiStyle, also linked to mountains
9UmaLight, tranquility, Goddess Parvati
10GauriFair, radiant, another name of Parvati
11HemavatiGolden goddess, daughter of Himalaya
12HimaniSnowy, from the Himalayas
13HemaGolden, pure
14GirirajniQueen of the mountains
15ParniLeafy, nature-inspired
16ShivaaFeminine form of Shiva
17MaheshwariConsort of Mahesh (Shiva)
18RudraniWife of Rudra
19BhavaniGoddess Durga
20AmbikaMother goddess
21IshaGoddess, ruler
22IshaniConsort of Shiva
23SharmilaComforting, joyful
24ShubhraPure, white
25NandaJoyful, daughter
26NandiniSacred cow, daughter
27DevikaLittle goddess
28DeviGoddess
29DurgaInvincible
30ShaktiPower, energy
31AdyaThe first power
32AditiBoundless
33AnikaGrace, brilliance
34AnviGoddess Lakshmi
35AryaNoble
36AarohiRising
37AarnaGoddess Lakshmi, ocean
38AvaniEarth
39VasudhaEarth
40VasundharaHolder of earth
41DharaEarth
42DhariniOne who holds
43PrithviEarth
44MediniEarth
45KshitiEarth
46BhumiEarth
47BhavyaGrand, splendid
48ShraddhaFaith
49SmritiMemory
50ShreyaAuspicious
51ShrutiSacred knowledge
52SaanviGoddess Lakshmi
53SaumyaGentle
54SaachiTruth
55SandhyaEvening
56ShantaCalm
57ShantiPeace
58KarunaCompassion
59KripaGrace
60DayaKindness
61AshaHope
62PrernaInspiration
63PrakritiNature
64NiharikaDew drops
65NehaLove
66NityaEternal
67NavyaNew
68NainaEyes
69TaraStar
70TariniSaviour
71TrishaDesire
72TriveniSacred confluence
73TriptiSatisfaction
74TripuraGoddess Durga
75TejaswiniRadiant
76TanviDelicate
77TanujaDaughter
78KalyaniAuspicious
79KamyaDesired
80KaminiBeautiful
81KavyaPoetry
82KalpanaImagination
83KomalSoft
84KusumFlower
85KusumaBlossom
86MaliniFragrant
87MeeraDevotee
88MohiniEnchantress
89RiddhiProsperity
90SiddhiAchievement
91PoojaWorship
92PujaPrayer
93RuchiTaste, interest
94RupaBeauty
95RoshniLight
96RekhaLine, limit
97LataCreeper
98LeelaDivine play
99LavanyaGrace
100ShobhaBeauty

Choosing a name for your baby girl during that are inspired by Goddess Durga's first form Maa Shilaputri on the auspicious Hindu occassion of Chaitra Navratri is a deeply spiritual and emotional decision. Names inspired by Maa Shailputri not only reflect divine strength and purity but also carry the blessings of stability, courage, and new beginnings.

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More