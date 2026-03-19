Chaitra Navratri: 100 Cute baby girl names inspired by Goddess Maa Shailputri With Meanings

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These nine days of the Chaitra month (Hindu Calender) marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to the worship of the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. Maa Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the first day of Navratri. As the daughter of the Himalayas, she represents strength, stability, and nature. Riding a Nandi bull with a trident and lotus in her hands, she embodies power and is associated with the root chakra (Muladhara).
Naming your child with the names that are inspired by the various forms of Goddess Durga will usher blessings and keep your baby safe from all the evil eyes. However, if you are looking for the names, then make sure to check this article till the end. We have curated all the 100 names for your little baby girl that are inspired by Maa Shilputri - the first form of Goddess Durga.
Check the complete list of all the 100 cute and meaningful baby names that are carrying the blessings of Maa Shilaputri on this Chaitra Navratri:
|S. No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Shailja
|Daughter of the mountain
|2
|Shaila
|Belonging to mountains
|3
|Parvati
|Daughter of the mountain, consort of Shiva
|4
|Haimavati
|Daughter of Himavan
|5
|Girija
|Born of the mountain
|6
|Girisha
|Goddess of the mountains
|7
|Parvata
|Mountain-like strength
|8
|Shaili
|Style, also linked to mountains
|9
|Uma
|Light, tranquility, Goddess Parvati
|10
|Gauri
|Fair, radiant, another name of Parvati
|11
|Hemavati
|Golden goddess, daughter of Himalaya
|12
|Himani
|Snowy, from the Himalayas
|13
|Hema
|Golden, pure
|14
|Girirajni
|Queen of the mountains
|15
|Parni
|Leafy, nature-inspired
|16
|Shivaa
|Feminine form of Shiva
|17
|Maheshwari
|Consort of Mahesh (Shiva)
|18
|Rudrani
|Wife of Rudra
|19
|Bhavani
|Goddess Durga
|20
|Ambika
|Mother goddess
|21
|Isha
|Goddess, ruler
|22
|Ishani
|Consort of Shiva
|23
|Sharmila
|Comforting, joyful
|24
|Shubhra
|Pure, white
|25
|Nanda
|Joyful, daughter
|26
|Nandini
|Sacred cow, daughter
|27
|Devika
|Little goddess
|28
|Devi
|Goddess
|29
|Durga
|Invincible
|30
|Shakti
|Power, energy
|31
|Adya
|The first power
|32
|Aditi
|Boundless
|33
|Anika
|Grace, brilliance
|34
|Anvi
|Goddess Lakshmi
|35
|Arya
|Noble
|36
|Aarohi
|Rising
|37
|Aarna
|Goddess Lakshmi, ocean
|38
|Avani
|Earth
|39
|Vasudha
|Earth
|40
|Vasundhara
|Holder of earth
|41
|Dhara
|Earth
|42
|Dharini
|One who holds
|43
|Prithvi
|Earth
|44
|Medini
|Earth
|45
|Kshiti
|Earth
|46
|Bhumi
|Earth
|47
|Bhavya
|Grand, splendid
|48
|Shraddha
|Faith
|49
|Smriti
|Memory
|50
|Shreya
|Auspicious
|51
|Shruti
|Sacred knowledge
|52
|Saanvi
|Goddess Lakshmi
|53
|Saumya
|Gentle
|54
|Saachi
|Truth
|55
|Sandhya
|Evening
|56
|Shanta
|Calm
|57
|Shanti
|Peace
|58
|Karuna
|Compassion
|59
|Kripa
|Grace
|60
|Daya
|Kindness
|61
|Asha
|Hope
|62
|Prerna
|Inspiration
|63
|Prakriti
|Nature
|64
|Niharika
|Dew drops
|65
|Neha
|Love
|66
|Nitya
|Eternal
|67
|Navya
|New
|68
|Naina
|Eyes
|69
|Tara
|Star
|70
|Tarini
|Saviour
|71
|Trisha
|Desire
|72
|Triveni
|Sacred confluence
|73
|Tripti
|Satisfaction
|74
|Tripura
|Goddess Durga
|75
|Tejaswini
|Radiant
|76
|Tanvi
|Delicate
|77
|Tanuja
|Daughter
|78
|Kalyani
|Auspicious
|79
|Kamya
|Desired
|80
|Kamini
|Beautiful
|81
|Kavya
|Poetry
|82
|Kalpana
|Imagination
|83
|Komal
|Soft
|84
|Kusum
|Flower
|85
|Kusuma
|Blossom
|86
|Malini
|Fragrant
|87
|Meera
|Devotee
|88
|Mohini
|Enchantress
|89
|Riddhi
|Prosperity
|90
|Siddhi
|Achievement
|91
|Pooja
|Worship
|92
|Puja
|Prayer
|93
|Ruchi
|Taste, interest
|94
|Rupa
|Beauty
|95
|Roshni
|Light
|96
|Rekha
|Line, limit
|97
|Lata
|Creeper
|98
|Leela
|Divine play
|99
|Lavanya
|Grace
|100
|Shobha
|Beauty
Choosing a name for your baby girl during that are inspired by Goddess Durga's first form Maa Shilaputri on the auspicious Hindu occassion of Chaitra Navratri is a deeply spiritual and emotional decision. Names inspired by Maa Shailputri not only reflect divine strength and purity but also carry the blessings of stability, courage, and new beginnings.
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