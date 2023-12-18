Case Study: How A Baby's Life Was Saved In A Rare Case Of Umbilical Cord Prolapse

"Umbilical cord prolapse is a rare complication where the cord descends into the vagina before the baby. This can lead to compression and reduced oxygen supply. Immediate delivery is crucial," said a doctor.

A 30-year-old woman experienced a rare pregnancy complication called 'umbilical cord prolapse' that put the life of her premature baby in danger. The patient, Rita Dharaviya, arrived at the emergency room of Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road in preterm labor. Vaginal examination revealed that it was a case of umbilical cord prolapse that posed a serious risk to the baby's life. A decision was swiftly made to proceed with an immediate delivery.

What is umbilical cord prolapse?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, before or during the birth of a baby, the umbilical cord can drop through the cervix and into the vagina ahead of the baby. It is a medical emergency, as it can deprive the baby of oxygen and cause permanent brain damage. Immediate delivery, therefore, is necessary.

In Dharaviya's case, the procedure was completed in 20 minutes and the baby's life was saved. Dr Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, consultant gynecologist and obstetrician, laparoscopic surgeon, and Dr Nitu Mundhra, consultant neonatologist, paediatrician, and lactation expert were handling the case.

"When she arrived in the 7th month of pregnancy in September [this year], the woman had a premature rupture of membrane (water breakage) and was in unbearable pain. The fetal heart rate was 100 as compared to the normal rate of 140. Her labor pain had begun, accompanied by amniotic fluid leakage and protrusion of the umbilical cord. The patient had umbilical cord prolapse, a rare complication where the cord descends into the vagina before the baby. This can lead to compression and reduced oxygen supply. Immediate delivery is crucial to prevent brain damage or death," said Dr Rajashri.

She added that within a few minutes, the mother was transferred from the emergency department to the operation theatre. "This is a rare complication occurring in only 5 per cent of the pregnant population. A C-section was performed on September 27, and a 1 kg baby was delivered within 20 minutes -- door-to-incision time."

Post-delivery challenges

"The premature baby showed signs of distress, requiring admission to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after delivery, where he received non-invasive ventilator support and a surfactant to aid in lung development. After 10 days, the baby's health improved significantly, allowing for discharge in a healthy condition with an optimal weight," said Dr Nitu, adding that subsequent follow-up appointments have shown the baby is meeting developmental milestones appropriate for his age and is exclusively feeding on breast milk.