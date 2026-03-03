Carrier Screening Before Pregnancy: Why Every Couple In India Should Get This Genetic Test Done

For many couples, planning a pregnancy begins with lifestyle changes, improving diet, starting prenatal vitamins, and scheduling routine health check-ups. However, one important step is often overlooked: carrier screening. As physicians, we frequently meet couples who believed they had no genetic risks until testing revealed that both partners were carriers of the same inherited condition. Such discoveries can be unexpected and emotionally overwhelming. Carrier screening helps avoid these situations by providing clarity before or early in pregnancy.

What Is Carrier Screening?

According to Dr Shiva Murarka, Sr. Scientist, Reproductive Genomics, Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine, "A carrier is basically a person who has one version of an altered gene causing a genetic disorder, but remains asymptomatic. Most inherited conditions screened under carrier panels are autosomal recessive, meaning a child is affected only if both parents carry the same altered gene. When this happens, there is a 25 per cent chance in each pregnancy that the child may be affected."

Conditions commonly included in expanded carrier screening panels include disorders affecting blood, metabolism, muscles, and the nervous system many of which may not be detected through routine ultrasound scans during early pregnancy. Carrier screening is ideally performed before conception, as it provides couples with more time and a wider range of options for informed decision-making. However, it can also be done in early pregnancy.

How Is Carrier Screening Done?

The process is straightforward: a blood sample is taken from each partner. State-of-the-art molecular methods are applied to analyse multiple genes at once, thus it is possible to find out about genetic predispositions even in families where there has never been a history of genetic disease. This is particularly relevant in India, where certain inherited blood disorders and metabolic conditions are more common in specific communities, yet remain undiagnosed until a child is born with symptoms.

Why Carrier Screening Is Important in India?

Importantly, carrier screening does not mean something is "wrong" with either partner. Being a carrier is common and usually has no impact on personal health. The purpose of screening is informed decision-making. If both partners are carriers of the same condition, options such as genetic counselling, prenatal diagnostic testing, or assisted reproductive techniques with genetic testing can be discussed in a timely and structured manner.

Benefits of Carrier Screening Before Pregnancy

From our clinical exposure, we have seen couples who have done carrier screening before pregnancy feel that they are more ready and less worried. The goal is not to frighten prospective parents, but to provide clarity and confidence. Understanding the genetic risk gives families the power to make educated decisions, lessens the shock of unanticipated diagnoses, and helps in the birth of healthier generations. Carrier screening is not about forecasting destiny; it is about being responsible for your plan.

